Thiago Motta announced as the new head coach of Juventus on three-year deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Thiago Motta announced as the new head coach of Juventus on three-year deal

Thiago Motta announced as the new head coach of Juventus on three-year deal

Motta is one of the most highly-rated young managers around
Motta is one of the most highly-rated young managers aroundAFP
Juventus have announced that Thiago Motta has signed a three-year deal with the club to take over as head coach after enjoying a hugely succesful campaign with Bologna.

It's a move that has been all but certain for a long time with Juventus quickly deciding Motta was the repalcement they wanted after parting ways with Max Allegri at the end of the season.

The 41-year-old was one of Europe's standout coaches in 2023/24, guiding Bologna to Champions League qualification and doing so with some of the most exciting football in Italy.

“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus. I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans," said Motta.

Motta will be tasked with leading the club to their first Serie A title since 2020, with the Old Lady only able to fight for Champions League qualification since then, not finishing second once and only claming a top-three finish in the season just gone.

That and the Coppa Italia weren't enough to keep Allegri at the club, with the relationship between himself and his employers breaking down. 

Breaking point came in the cup final, when he was sent off for furiously protesting a refereeing decision and then clashes with officials, colleagues and the media after the full-time whistle.

Juventus will be hoping Motta is a more stable, positive presence at the club, and have handed him a contract that initially runs until the summer of 2027.

Mentions
FootballMotta ThiagoJuventusBolognaSerie ATransfer News
Related Articles
Juventus secure third place in Serie A and end winless drought against Monza
Thiago Motta to leave Bologna after opting not to renew contract
Bologna boss Thiago Motta undecided on future amid Juventus links
Show more
Football
Ten Hag wants Manchester United to take 'next step' on pre-season tour
VAR decisions to be explained to fans at Euro 2024, organisers announce
Big-money signing Ndombele leaves Tottenham after seasons of struggle
Lionel Messi says he expects to end club career with Inter Miami
Monza appoint Alessandro Nesta as manager to replace Raffaele Palladino
EXCLUSIVE: Hungary coach Marco Rossi says expectations are high for Euro 2024
Netherlands boss Koeman stands by criticism of Barcelona over De Jong injury
England call-up a 'surreal feeling' for Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko signs new deal with RB Leipzig, Veerman turning heads
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko signs new deal with RB Leipzig, Veerman turning heads
Ronaldo inspires Portugal to emphatic win over Republic of Ireland ahead of Euros
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings