Thiago Motta announced as the new head coach of Juventus on three-year deal

Motta is one of the most highly-rated young managers around

Juventus have announced that Thiago Motta has signed a three-year deal with the club to take over as head coach after enjoying a hugely succesful campaign with Bologna.

It's a move that has been all but certain for a long time with Juventus quickly deciding Motta was the repalcement they wanted after parting ways with Max Allegri at the end of the season.

The 41-year-old was one of Europe's standout coaches in 2023/24, guiding Bologna to Champions League qualification and doing so with some of the most exciting football in Italy.

“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus. I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans," said Motta.

Motta will be tasked with leading the club to their first Serie A title since 2020, with the Old Lady only able to fight for Champions League qualification since then, not finishing second once and only claming a top-three finish in the season just gone.

That and the Coppa Italia weren't enough to keep Allegri at the club, with the relationship between himself and his employers breaking down.

Breaking point came in the cup final, when he was sent off for furiously protesting a refereeing decision and then clashes with officials, colleagues and the media after the full-time whistle.

Juventus will be hoping Motta is a more stable, positive presence at the club, and have handed him a contract that initially runs until the summer of 2027.