Juventus sign goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from Monza in €19.5 million deal

Michele Di Gregorio was named Serie A's best goalkeeper last season
Michele Di Gregorio was named Serie A's best goalkeeper last season Reuters
Juventus have signed Italian goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio (26) from fellow Serie A club Monza, the Turin-based side said on Friday.

Juventus said they had agreed a deal with Monza that would see them pay out 18 million euros ($19.5 million) for Di Gregorio.

The 26-year-old, a product of Inter Milan's youth academy, kept 12 clean sheets for Monza in the 2023-24 season.

"Michele joins Juventus as the winner of the Best Goalkeeper prize in Serie A last season, which was earned through his excellent reactions between the posts for Monza," the Serie A club said in a statement.

"He is an all-round goalkeeper, though. Beyond his shot-stopping abilities, he is good with his feet too, making him a prime example of a modern goalkeeper."

Mentions
FootballSerie ADi Gregorio MicheleMonzaJuventusTransfer News
