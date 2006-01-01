Monza appoint Alessandro Nesta as manager to replace Raffaele Palladino

Monza have appointed Alessandro Nesta (48) as their manager for next season, replacing Raffaele Palladino, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Nesta, a former Italy international who played with Lazio and AC Milan, has signed a one-year contract, with automatic renewal for another season upon reaching certain conditions, and replaces Palladino who left to take charge of Fiorentina.

This will be Nesta's first managerial role in Serie A. He began his coaching career with Miami FC in the USA in 2015 and since then has managed Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana in Serie B.

Last season, Nesta led promoted Reggiana to an 11th place finish in Italy's second tier, and has now resolved his contract issues with the club in order to take over at Monza, who finished 12th last season, their second campaign in Serie A.