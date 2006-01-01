Monza appoint Alessandro Nesta as manager to replace Raffaele Palladino

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Monza appoint Alessandro Nesta as manager to replace Raffaele Palladino

Monza appoint Alessandro Nesta as manager to replace Raffaele Palladino

Nesta led Reggiana to an 11th-place finish in Serie B in 2023/24
Nesta led Reggiana to an 11th-place finish in Serie B in 2023/24AFP
Monza have appointed Alessandro Nesta (48) as their manager for next season, replacing Raffaele Palladino, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Nesta, a former Italy international who played with Lazio and AC Milan, has signed a one-year contract, with automatic renewal for another season upon reaching certain conditions, and replaces Palladino who left to take charge of Fiorentina.

This will be Nesta's first managerial role in Serie A. He began his coaching career with Miami FC in the USA in 2015 and since then has managed Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana in Serie B.

Last season, Nesta led promoted Reggiana to an 11th place finish in Italy's second tier, and has now resolved his contract issues with the club in order to take over at Monza, who finished 12th last season, their second campaign in Serie A.

Mentions
FootballSerie ASerie BNesta AlessandroMonzaReggianaTransfer News
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudis hunt for big-name striker, Manchester United target centre-back
Lazio appoint former Hellas Verona Marco Baroni as new manager
Arsenal and Man Utd among clubs chasing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee
Show more
Football
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Updated
Netherlands call up Bologna striker Zirkzee following Brobbey injury
EURO 2024 Preview: Switzerland need spark from Xhaka to escape Group A
Ten Hag wants Manchester United to take 'next step' on pre-season tour
VAR decisions to be explained to fans at Euro 2024, organisers announce
Big-money signing Ndombele leaves Tottenham after seasons of struggle
Lionel Messi says he expects to end club career with Inter Miami
EXCLUSIVE: Hungary coach Marco Rossi says expectations are high for Euro 2024
Thiago Motta announced as the new head coach of Juventus on three-year deal
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko signs new deal with RB Leipzig, Veerman turning heads
Ronaldo inspires Portugal to emphatic win over Republic of Ireland ahead of Euros
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings