Lazio appoint former Hellas Verona Marco Baroni as new manager

Lazio appoint former Hellas Verona Marco Baroni as new manager

Baroni parted ways by mutual agreement with Verona
Baroni parted ways by mutual agreement with Verona
Lazio have appointed former Hellas Verona coach Marco Baroni (60) as their new manager to replace Igor Tudor, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

He will take charge from July 1, and the club say he has signed a multi-year contract without any further details.

Baroni parted ways by mutual agreement with Verona on Monday, and will take charge at Lazio following Tudor's resignation last week after less than three months in the role, having replaced Maurizio Sarri when he left in March.

Lazio finished seventh in Serie A last season, qualifying for the Europa League. Baroni guided Verona to survival last season, and has previously managed Lecce, Frosinone and Benevento in the Italian top tier.

