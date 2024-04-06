Igor Tudor resigns as Lazio manager after just three months in charge

Igor Tudor on the touchline
Igor Tudor on the touchlineReuters
Igor Tudor (46) has resigned from his role as Lazio coach, after less than three months in charge, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Tudor replaced Maurizio Sarri when he resigned as manager in March, and signed an 18-month contract. At the time, Lazio were ninth in the standings, and Tudor took them to a seventh-placed finish, and Europa League qualification.

"SS Lazio announces that, today, Igor Tudor has resigned as head of the first team," the club said in a statement.

"The Club would like to thank the coach for his work and wishes him the best of luck personally and professionally."

The Croatian has previously managed Hellas Verona and Udinese in Italy, and took Marseille to a third-placed finish in Ligue 1 in the 2022-23 season before leaving the club in June last year.

