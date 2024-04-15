Verona part ways with manager Marco Baroni after one year in charge

Verona part ways with manager Marco Baroni after one year in charge

Marco Baroni is expected to become the Lazio manager
Marco Baroni is expected to become the Lazio managerReuters
Hellas Verona have parted ways with manager Marco Baroni (60) by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Baroni took charge of Verona in July 2023, signing a one-year contract with an option for a second year, and leaves the club after one season in charge in which they battled relegation, securing survival on the penultimate matchday.

"President Maurizio Setti, on behalf of the whole club, thanks Mr Baroni for the work he has done this season and wishes him the best of satisfaction for the continuation of his sporting career," a club statement said.

Baroni previously managed Benevento, Frosinone and Lecce in Serie A and according to Italian media reports is expected to become the Lazio manager to replace Igor Tudor who recently resigned after less than three months in charge.

