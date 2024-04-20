Coppola stars with late cameo as Verona earn vital win against relegation rivals Udinese

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Coppola stars with late cameo as Verona earn vital win against relegation rivals Udinese
Coppola stars with late cameo as Verona earn vital win against relegation rivals Udinese
Fabien Centonze, left, of Hellas Verona makes a pass whilst under pressure from Hassane Kamara
Fabien Centonze, left, of Hellas Verona makes a pass whilst under pressure from Hassane Kamara
AFP
Hellas Verona struck a last-gasp winner against Udinese to end a run of four winless games in Serie A in a battle between two sides fighting desperately against relegation.

With a chance to move four points clear of relegation at stake, the opening exchanges were frantic in the centre of the field yet timid in attack as both sides were clearly lacking confidence in the final third.

The first clear chance came for the visitors when a low corner somehow evaded everyone and landed at the feet of Lorenzo Lucca, but he directed his effort straight at Lorenzo Montipo who was able to keep it out.

Verona were anonymous as an attacking force for the entire first half, but they almost struck moments before the break when Tijjani Noslin was left unmarked in the box but his powerful header cracked the post and bounced wide.

The visitors came out looking for a quick goal after the break when Lazar Samardzic laid it off for Lucca with a classy backheel in the box, but the giant striker went for power and lashed it high and wide from a central position. It looked like they had found the net when a quick free-kick saw Roberto Pereyra round Montipò before rolling the ball into the back of the net, but replays showed he was offside.

Match stats
Flashscore

The home side started to exert pressure of their own with a flurry of corners, and they had a great chance when the ball fell to Juan Cabal in the box, but similar to Lucca’s miss in the first half, he drove the ball directly at the feet of the goalkeeper. Verona, clearly desperate for a vital win at home, continued to push and struck in the dying moments when Ondrej Duda's perfect out-swinging corner found Diego Coppola, who headed home to spark jubilant scenes in the stands.

The three points could be decisive at the end of the season as Verona now move up to 15th but more importantly, have a four-point cushion over the relegation spots while Udinese sit precariously in 17th, just one point above the drop zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Diego Coppola (Hellas Verona)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AVeronaUdinese
Related Articles
Newly appointed manager Calzona bids to launch Napoli revival at Cagliari
Valiant Verona pull off two-goal fightback to peg back Atalanta's Euro race
Roma's Evan Ndicka discharged from hospital after collapsing on the pitch
Show more
Football
Arteta proud as Arsenal bounce back to go top of the league against Wolves
Odegaard says it's 'back to business' as Arsenal grind out win to go top
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Updated
Girona smash four past Cadiz to secure historic European qualification
Arsenal bounce back from tricky week to retrain gaze on title tilt in Wolves win
Under-pressure Pochettino puts brave face on Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final defeat
Angry Man City boss Guardiola lashes out at FA Cup schedule despite victory
Updated
Lyon storm back to beat PSG 3-2 in Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
Five-star Bayern Munich put title agony behind them to smash Union Berlin
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings