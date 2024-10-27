Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Five-star Fiorentina continue strong start to Serie A season by thrashing Roma

Five-star Fiorentina continue strong start to Serie A season by thrashing Roma

Adam Clanc
Fiorentina celebrate goal
Fiorentina celebrate goalGABRIELE MALTINTI/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE/Getty Images via AFP
Fiorentina extended their winning run to five games as they demolished Roma 5-1 at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A (SA), inflicting the visitors’ first away league defeat this season.

The in-form hosts started fast and were ahead inside just nine minutes as Moise Kean - who was an injury doubt before the match - played a lovely one-two with Lucas Beltran before slotting in via the inside of the far post. 

Architect of the opener, Beltran coolly slotted past Mile Svilar from the penalty spot to double La Viola’s lead, after ex-Roma player Edoardo Bove was fouled by Zeki Celik in the box.

Ivan Juric was so unhappy with his team’s performance that he made two substitutions just after the half-hour mark, and one of them made an immediate impact.

Manu Kone’s dipping strike cannoned in off the post for his first goal for the Giallorossi, but Fiorentina would punish a lack of concentration from the visitors immediately.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

 Kean tapped home his second of the game and seventh of the campaign after being picked out by Bove to restore the hosts’ two-goal advantage before the break.

It got even better for La Viola early in the second half, as Bove continued a trend of players scoring and assisting in this match by showing quick feet before neatly converting past Svilar.

Paulo Dybala did his best to try and eat into his side’s deficit, but his whipped free-kick was tipped onto the post by David de Gea just after the hour-mark.

Roma’s mission to salvage something from the match became as good as impossible when Mario Hermoso was sent off for a second bookable offence after pulling down Dodo just outside the box - a disastrous first Serie A start for the Spaniard.

Mats Hummels came on for his Giallorossi debut and had a disastrous impact himself, heading into his own net following a corner as Fiorentina hit Roma for five.

Mercifully, things did not get any worse for the visitors, who have now worryingly lost three of their last five outings. 

Goals are clearly an issue for the Giallorossi who have netted just nine times in as many matches, unlike Fiorentina who have rattled in 15 in their last three matches under Raffaele Palladino, as they rise into the top-four.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Edoardo Bove (Fiorentina)

Check out the match summary here

Mentions
FootballAS RomaFiorentinaSerie AEdoardo Bove
Related Articles
The Calcio Comment: Does Roma's squad suit Ivan Juric demands?
Roma legend Totti claims Serie A teams have made contact about playing return
Inzaghi praises Inter resilience despite early injury woes in Roma win
Show more
Football
Time ticking for Ten Hag: Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Diego Simeone takes blame for Atletico Madrid's poor performance after unbeaten run ends
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta rues more injury additions after Liverpool draw
Football Tracker: Osasuna see off Real Sociedad as PSG victorious in Le Classique
Updated
PSG cruise to Le Classique victory over sorry Marseille
Inzaghi frustrated by Inter's missed chances and defensive errors in Juve draw
Slot plays down Liverpool's title credentials after comeback draw at Arsenal
Kompany praises Bayern's full focus after Bochum thrashing
Real Betis edge to victory against struggling Atletico Madrid in LaLiga
Most Read
Football Tracker: Osasuna see off Real Sociedad as PSG victorious in Le Classique
Spanish government joins investigation into racist insults during El Clasico
Football Tracker: Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in El Clasico as Lille beat rivals Lens
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings