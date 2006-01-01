Roma legend Totti claims Serie A teams have made contact about playing return

Roma legend Francesco Totti (48) insists he is capable of playing in Serie A again.

Totti was speaking to Bettson.sport and began by reviewing Roma's home defeat to Inter Milan on Saturday.

He said: "I saw the match, unfortunately, it didn't go as we Roma fans hoped but when you face a great team like Inter, who won the Scudetto last year, a solid team, with great players, this result is also expected.

"We are at the beginning and we hope that Roma can turn the page as soon as possible. The goal remains qualification for the next Champions League, apart from those two teams in front they can compete with anyone."

On his return to the field, Totti said: “Never say never in life.

"There have already been players in the past who have returned to play after a few years. To play in Serie A I have to train really well. Some Serie A teams have been looking for me recently.

"It happened a month ago and they made me a little crazy, a little worried. I said to myself: why after so many years do they still ask me? In two months I would be ready..."

On his retirement, Totti added: "When you turn the page, it is never what awaits you. It was not my choice: it is true that there is a beginning and an end for everything, but I did not want it and therefore that window remained open. A 10 in Italy? There is none, he could return..."