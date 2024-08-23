Fluminense president ready to do everything for Andre to fulfil dream of playing in Europe

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt gave an exclusive interview to the Flashscore Podcast on the third day of Confut Sudamericana, this Friday. The event in Rio de Janeiro brings together football leaders from all over South America.

In the chat with Ricardo Oliveira Duarte, Flashscore's Audio Country Manager in Brazil, Mário spoke about the possible transfer of midfielder André to foreign football. The Flu player was called up to the Brazilian national team again this Friday.

Recently, Fulham withdrew their offer for Andre. In 2023, Fluminense received an official offer from Liverpool, when the Tricolour were having a great Libertadores campaign. The club decided not to listen to any offers at that time, prioritising the presence of the player, who played a major role in the unprecedented achievement.

Andre was close to Fulham in the current transfer window Marina Garcia - Fluminense

Possible sale

In any case, Fluminense know that an offer may come in soon. Bittencourt has indicated that he will make it easier for the player to realise his dream.

"Liverpool understood our move and we knew that new offers would come in. The player and his manager have been very straightforward with us on this occasion. We know that it's the player who decides. If he's interested in playing abroad, we won't go against him, and I've given them my word that I'll do everything I can to make this dream come true," admitted the president.

SAF model

Bittencourt also spoke about the SAF model that Fluminense intends to implement. The club has a partnership with BTG Pactual, which is helping the organisation look for investors in the market.

The idea is to establish a SAF without the club losing control of decisions.

"It's something like what Fortaleza does," Bittencourt said.

The search for an investor is scheduled to begin in October, with two priorities: paying off past debts and investing in football.

Mário Bittencourt spoke about the situation of Fluminense's SAF Lucas Merçon - Fluminense

"This commitment to paying off debts is important, as well as increasing investment in football as these past problems are resolved. City's SAF model with Bahia is very interesting. We need to restructure the club, something we're already doing, allied to building a good team, while also projecting growth for the future," he emphasises.

