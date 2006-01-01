Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Former defender Giorgio Chiellini returns to Juventus in diplomatic role

Former defender Giorgio Chiellini returns to Juventus in diplomatic role

Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini with fans after playing his last home match for Juventus
Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini with fans after playing his last home match for Juventus REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Former Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini (40) has returned to the Italian club in an executive role focusing on relations with national and international football institutions, the Serie A side said on Sunday.

"Chiellini never truly left the Bianconeri - his heart, soul and values have always remained connected to the club, both on and off the field. As of September 16, he will serve as Head of Football Institutional Relations," the club said in a statement.

Chiellini represented Italy 117 times and captained them to the Euro 2020 title, when they beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

He spent most of his club career at Juventus, helping them win nine consecutive Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies and five domestic Supercups. He also has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Turin.

"His academic background complements his experience as a player, captain and Juventus legend," the club said.

Chiellini retired from professional football in December before taking on the role of player development coach at Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC, the club he joined in 2022 after leaving Juve.

Mentions
FootballGiorgio ChielliniJuventusSerie A
Related Articles
Juventus coach Motta criticises toothless attack after Empoli draw
Empoli hold Juventus to goalless draw in uninspiring Serie A encounter
Juventus and Thiago Motta thinking only of Empoli and not Champions League return
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Updated
France international Rabiot agrees to sign for Ligue 1 giants Marseille
Gallagher and Griezmann fire Atletico Madrid to victory over Valencia
Set-pieces to a reality-check: Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Underwhelming Inter come back to salvage draw away at Monza in Serie A
Conte hails Lukaku as essential to Napoli's hopes after Cagliari win
Flick praises Barcelona's outstanding teenager Yamal after brace against Girona
It's my burden, says Postecoglou as Tottenham's Achilles heel strikes again
Napoli continue strong start to Conte's reign after thrashing Cagliari in Serie A
Unbeaten Newcastle stage second-half comeback to record Wolves win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Virus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener
World Series of Darts Finals: All you need to know as Luke Littler aims for glory
Gabriel's bullet header enough to give Arsenal derby win over struggling Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings