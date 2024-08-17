Impressive Parma pounce on AC Milan's struggles to claim shock Serie A win

A heroic performance from reigning Serie B champions Parma earned them a 2-1 victory over AC Milan at the Stadio Ennio Tardini as they secured a first top-flight head-to-head victory against the Rossoneri in over a decade in the process.

In the build-up, manager Fabio Pecchia asserted that survival is Parma’s sole aim this season, yet their swift breakthrough against the Rossoneri hinted at ambitions far beyond merely staying afloat.

Within minutes of kick-off, the Crociati unsettled their illustrious visitors, as Emanuele Valeri fed Dennis Man in the middle of the box for an easy finish past Mike Maignan.

Paulo Fonseca’s star-studded line-up struggled to find rhythm thereafter, with their usual fluidity disrupted by Parma’s disciplined defence and rapid transitions.

However, Milan picked themselves up nearing the half-time whistle with successive chances for Noah Okafor, Strahinja Pavlovic and Christian Pulisic.

Parma, though, also went close to doubling their advantage, with Simon Sohm and Valentin Mihaila spurning chances in additional time.

Tijjani Reijnders led the way following the restart with a cannonball of an effort that crashed against the woodwork, before Zion Suzuki denied Pulisic’s drive from the edge of the box.

The visitors were spared when Ange-Yoan Bonny’s goal was ruled offside and Man’s sublime effort at the other end went begging, and they finally restored parity post the hour mark via Pulisic.

Picking up a masterful assist from Rafael Leao, the American tapped the equaliser into an open net to set up an exciting showdown.

Pecchia had introduced Matteo Cancellieri a little earlier in the game, and his decision eventually paid dividends 13 minutes from full time when the Lazio loanee fired an unstoppable finish into the bottom corner after receiving a pinpoint pass from Pontus Almqvist.

Match stats Flashscore

Ultimately, Parma saw out the game to continue their undefeated return to the top-flight after three years following their 1-1 draw against Fiorentina on the opening matchday, while Fonseca’s new-look

Milan will lament going winless in the opening two games of a season for the first time since 2011/12.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dennis Man (Parma)

Check out the match stats here