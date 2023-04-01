Inter re-sign Chile's Alexis Sanchez from Marseille on one-year deal

Inter re-sign Chile's Alexis Sanchez from Marseille on one-year deal
Alexis Sanchez played for Inter for three seasons between 2019 and 2022
Reuters
Chile international Alexis Sanchez (34) has returned to Inter Milan from Marseille, the Serie A side said on Saturday.

Sanchez, who left Inter for Marseille at the end of the 2021-22 season, has re-joined on a free transfer, signing a contract until 2024. He made 44 appearances for Marseille last season, scoring 18 goals.

He is Chile's all-time top scorer, and has also played for Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United. He made 109 appearances and scored 20 goals in all competitions for Inter in his first spell at the club, winning the Serie A in 2021.

Inter finished third in Serie A last term, reached the final of the Champions League and won both the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

