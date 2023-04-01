Marko Arnautovic joins Inter on loan from Bologna

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Marko Arnautovic joins Inter on loan from Bologna
Marko Arnautovic joins Inter on loan from Bologna
Marko Arnautovic in action for Austria
Marko Arnautovic in action for Austria
Reuters
Inter Milan have signed Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic (34) from Bologna on loan, both Serie A clubs said on Wednesday.

Italian media reported that Inter paid Bologna about 10 million euros ($10.87 million) for him with an obligation to make the deal permanent if certain conditions are met.

Arnautovic will return for a second spell at San Siro. He was part of the squad during the treble-winning campaign under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10.

"A physically imposing but technically-gifted player, Marko is the complete striker and is equally talented with both feet," Inter said in a statement.

Arnautovic has won 108 caps for Austria, scoring 34 goals.

Inter signed French forward Marcus Thuram (26) on a free transfer earlier in the current window.

Mentions
FootballSerie AArnautovic MarkoInterBolognaThuram MarcusTransfer News
Related Articles
Inter sign midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo
Inter Milan sign French forward Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach
Why Marcus Thuram could be the perfect striker for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan
Show more
Football
Manchester City beat Sevilla via penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Nassr pushing for Laporte, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Updated
Manchester United say they are in 'final stages' of Greenwood probe
Can Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale stave off David Raya’s challenge for the No.1 shirt?
Tottenham's Hugo Lloris in advanced talks with Lazio over move
Updated
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber sidelined with ACL injury, set to undergo surgery
Harry Kane says he joined Bayern to push his limits after Spurs departure
Australia coach Tony Gustavsson rues what might have been after England loss
'This team is ruthless': Sarina Wiegman hails England's World Cup spirit
Most Read
England through to World Cup final after outlasting hosts Australia despite Kerr stunner
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Nassr pushing for Laporte, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Lionel Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final
Manchester City's De Bruyne sidelined for up to four months, says Guardiola

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |