Inter sign midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Inter sign midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo
Inter sign midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo
Davide Frattesi in action for Italy
Davide Frattesi in action for Italy
Reuters
Inter Milan have signed midfielder Davide Frattesi (23) from Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to buy, the Serie A clubs said on Thursday.

Italian media reported that Frattesi will join on a one-year loan deal with an obligation to buy starting from February 2024. The contract is expected to run until 2028.

Frattesi has been capped six times for Italy, having made his debut in 2022.

He is Inter's fourth close-season signing, joining Francesco Acerbi (35) and Kristjan Asslani (21) as well as Marcus Thuram (25), who arrived on a free transfer on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballSerie AFrattesi DavideInterSassuoloAcerbi FrancescoAsllani KristjanThuram MarcusTransfer News
Related Articles
Inter Milan sign French forward Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach
Why Marcus Thuram could be the perfect striker for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan
Lukaku and Martinez fire Inter past Sassuolo and into third place in Serie A
Show more
Football
"We can achieve something great" says France World Cup captain Wendie Renard
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, Guler joins Real
Updated
Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka joins Bayer Leverkusen from Arsenal
Spain's Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid as free agent after leaving Chelsea
AC Milan and Monza establish Silvio Berlusconi Trophy to honour late owner
Switzerland goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann to retire after World Cup
Australia's Mary Fowler eager to play her part at World Cup
Defender Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years
Real Madrid swoop for Fenerbahce teenage midfielder Arda Guler
Pairs Saint Germain sign Milan Skirniar and Marco Asensio on free transfers
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, Guler joins Real
Tennis Tracker: Murray wins third set as play finishes, Pegula flies past Busca
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Tsitsipas insists toilet break feud with Murray has been 'forgotten'