  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus boss Motta relishing return to old club Genoa to snap winless run

Juventus boss Motta relishing return to old club Genoa to snap winless run

Juventus coach Thiago Motta
Juventus coach Thiago MottaMassimo Pinca / Reuters
Juventus head coach Thiago Motta (42) said he was eagerly looking forward to Saturday's Serie A clash away at former club Genoa, as his side aim to snap their three-match winless run in the Italian top-flight.

The former defensive midfielder made 27 appearances for Genoa between 2008-2009 before managing them in 2019. He was sacked by Genoa that same year after a run of poor results.

While Juventus are fourth in the league standings with nine points from five games, the Turin-based club have failed to score in three consecutive league matches. Those three scoreless draws have come against AS Roma, Empoli and Napoli.

"I've experienced so many good moments. It was a privilege. I enjoyed it both as a player and as a coach. I'm always happy to return there," Motta said.

Motta, who also played for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Paris St Germain before retiring in 2018, said he was not worried about his Juve's goal-scoring form.

"The offensive phase is not just one player, but the whole team," Motta said.

"We took an important step in the game against Napoli. We took the ball away from a great team. We have to put attackers and midfielders in a position to do well. We have to create as a team.

"They always want to win. I always want to win too. But there are many things behind a win. In the end our goal is to win with our game. I have never perceived anxiety in my team. We always want the positive result."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

