Luciano Spalletti set for sabbatical and admits leaving Napoli will be hard

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Luciano Spalletti set for sabbatical and admits leaving Napoli will be hard
Luciano Spalletti set for sabbatical and admits leaving Napoli will be hard
Spalletti took Napoli to their first title in 33 years
Spalletti took Napoli to their first title in 33 years
Reuters
Coach Luciano Spalletti (64) admits he did not realise how hard it will be to leave Napoli after leading them to the Serie A title for the first time since 1990.

Spalletti asked for a sabbatical, saying his departure from the club was the right decision after giving it everything he had.

"I no longer have the energy to be up to the standard of what people love so much, so I have to take two steps back and leave," Spalletti said in press conference on Saturday.

"I am not someone who changes idea easily and I decided to leave because I feel that I've given all I had."

Speculation over Spalletti's future was sparked after Napoli's title win last month, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis claiming they had reached a resolution over dinner before the coach confirmed his decision on Monday.

"After the Scudetto victory, the President said to everyone things that I would've preferred he say directly to me first. Once we met up, we cleared the air in 15 minutes... I left that dinner with the president saying Napoli will have a great future," he added.

Spalletti who took charge of Napoli in 2021, was grateful for the moments the club and fans gave him but said he would be unable to repeat "that joy that the fans deserve", adding that despite the difficult decision he must respect it.

"I thank everyone I met in these two unforgettable years, a group of extraordinary players, a city with fans all over the world and all the children who hugged me and showed the future of the Azzurri.

"I like the idea of becoming an honorary citizen of Naples, of coming back here 10 years later and still being considered a friend to many.

"In the last few days I have realised how tough this decision is. I am leaving a squad that is strong in all aspects, that has the foundations to build on. The love that surrounds me gives me the strength to continue to accept this decision," he added.

Mentions
FootballSerie ANapoliSpalletti Luciano
Related Articles
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti to step aside after title win
Luciano Spalletti says his future at Napoli has been decided
Luciano Spalletti unsatisfied with Napoli's quality after bland draw against Verona
Show more
Football
USM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win over Young Africans
Ligue 1 roundup: Ajaccio earn some pride with Marseille win, Montpellier see off Reims
Serie A roundup: Lazio secure second place finish, relegated Cremonese end season on high
Ligue 1 European battle: Rennes secure Europa League spot as Lyon and Monaco falter
PSG season ends in embarrassing fashion as Clermont seal stunning comeback win
Ligue 1 relegation battle: Nantes win to send Auxerre down to Ligue 2
Nkunku gifts RB Leipzig one last present with DFB Pokal title over Eintracht Frankfurt
Eden Hazard set to leave Real Madrid after dismal four-year spell at the club
Updated
Inter Milan gear up for Champions League final with solid victory over Torino
Boss Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City players to seize treble chance after cup triumph
Most Read
Gundogan brace leads Manchester City to FA Cup triumph over Manchester United
Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness
Pep Guardiola insists United are much improved since beating City ahead of cup final
Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club