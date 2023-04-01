Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti to step aside after title win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti to step aside after title win
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti to step aside after title win
Updated
Spalletti ook charge of Napoli in 2021
Spalletti ook charge of Napoli in 2021
Reuters
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti won't be in charge of the newly crowned Italian champions next season as he has asked to take a break for a year, the club's owner said, something that was later confirmed by the 64-year-old on Monday.

Spalletti has just led Napoli to the Serie A title for the first time since 1990 but there has been speculation about whether he would stay on.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis had said on Sunday night that the coach had asked for a sabbatical and that he would not stand in his way and Spalletti confirmed the plan.

"Out of respect for the club I told De Laurentiis straightaway that I needed to take a year off," Italian news agency Ansa quoted Spalletti as saying on Monday.

"I'm a bit tired and want to spend time with my daughter Matilde," he added on the sidelines of a sports business conference.

Italian media speculated that former Spain national team coach Luis Enrique was the likely replacement for Spalletti. It was not clear what Spalletti would do after his break.

Napoli have run away with the Serie A title this season, upstaging their rivals from the wealthier north to win the league for the first time since the Diego Maradona era.

"Spalletti has been a really great coach, he's a free man, he's given a lot, I thank him and now it's right that he does what he wants to," De Laurentiis told a talk show on Rai TV on Sunday night.

Spalletti, who took charge of Napoli in 2021, had broken down in tears when Napoli clinched the title this month, paying tribute to his family and his brother who passed away four years ago.

He has coached a number of Italian clubs including AS Roma and Inter Milan, and spent five years with Russian club Zenit St Petersburg.

Mentions
FootballSerie ANapoliSpalletti Luciano
Related Articles
Serie A roundup: Napoli drop points at Bologna, last-gasp Lecce confirm survival
Luciano Spalletti says his future at Napoli has been decided
Napoli score late double to down 10-man Inter
Show more
Football
Luton Town celebrate Premier League promotion with victory parade
Club-by-club review of the 2022/23 Premier League season
Mauricio Pochettino to Chelsea is an appointment that makes sense for both parties
Chelsea name Mauricio Pochettino as new manager
PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident
Dutch name squad for Nations League finals
Winners and losers from the 2022/23 Premier League season
Sevilla's Europa League love affair could give them edge over Roma
Jurgen Klopp vows Liverpool will return to Premier League title hunt
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment
Most Read
One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Manchester United and Ten Hag
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment