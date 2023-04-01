Serie A roundup: Napoli drop points at Bologna, last-gasp Lecce confirm survival

Tom Pritchard, Max Davis

Napoli wrapped up a historic Serie A title nice and early so Sunday's 2-2 draw away at Bologna was of little consequence in the league. Elsewhere, Lecce beat Monza thanks to a 101st-minute penalty to confirm their place in the top tier for next season.

Bologna came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with champions Napoli, extending the Rossoblu’s unbeaten home run in Serie A to seven matches.

Although the remainder of the season is set to be pressure-free for both teams, champions Napoli were keen to continue their momentum in search of a record points tally in SA, while Bologna are vying for an eighth-place finish, which would be their best since the 2001/02 season.

After a fairly quiet start to proceedings, it was the recently-crowned Scudetto winners who went ahead in almost comical fashion, when goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski passed the ball straight to Victor Osimhen, allowing the top-scorer to roll it in from close range for his 24th goal of a campaign to remember.

Bologna had lost four of their last six home matches with Napoli and they had to be careful that this latest meeting didn’t begin to get away from them, as Skorupski restored some confidence when he made a strong save to deny Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s effort from just outside the area.

The Polish stopper made another strong save shortly after the half-hour mark when he denied Osimhen a second goal before Nicolas Dominguez came agonisingly close for the hosts a minute later when his effort went just wide of the left post.

Having been denied a first-half brace, the sharp-shooting Osimhen was not going to be denied nine minutes after the restart when a precisely threaded through-ball from Bartosz Bereszynski played the striker in. The Nigeria international’s shot went between the legs of Skorupski to double the visitors’ lead, continuing the party atmosphere for their sizeable away following.

Napoli made it 2-0 before losing the lead AFP

However, shortly after the hour mark, Lewis Ferguson pounced on a save from Pierluigi Gollini to slide in and divert the ball home on the angle, setting up an intriguing conclusion in northern Italy.

Much of the momentum was with the hosts in the closing stages, and they were able to make their pressure tell. With 84 minutes on the clock, Lorenzo De Silvestri headed home from Nicola Sansone’s corner to send the home crowd wild and ruin Napoli’s hopes of setting a new club record points tally in the top flight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Player ratings Flashscore

See all the match stats here.

Lecce secured their Serie A survival as Lorenzo Colombo's last-gasp penalty clinched a cagey 1-0 victory over Monza in Lombardy.

Another dimension has been added to Monza’s season, as questions over whether seventh-placed Juventus will be allowed to compete in European competition next season mean that a top-eight finish could secure Europa Conference League qualification.

Determined to achieve that in their first-ever Serie A campaign, the home side seized control of the match at a vibrant Stadio Brianteo but found chances difficult to come by against a Lecce side eager to avoid conceding the first goal for a seventh consecutive away game.

Recent form has plunged the visitors into potential jeopardy, but their players knew a win here would prevent a nervy final day. Lameck Banda went in search of an opener, repeatedly cutting inside to take on Valentin Gendrey, but his efforts didn’t bear fruit in what was an organised but uninspired first-half performance from the Giallorossi.

Monza, meanwhile, returned to the dressing room with eighth position still within their grasp.

For two sides desperate to prevail, there was a severe lack of attacking quality and intent on display, as the second period began with little more than scuffed crosses for either backline to worry about.

Fans were still waiting for a first shot on goal of the half when, just as the clock entered the final 10 minutes, Monza were gifted a golden opportunity as a VAR check adjudged Federico Baschirotto’s challenge worthy of a penalty. Substitute Gytkjar stepped up, but Wladimiro Falcone dived to his right to make a brilliant save.

With that chance squandered, Monza were to pay the ultimate price, as Lecce earned a penalty of their own deep into stoppage time, with Gytkjar once again the culprit.

Colombo stepped up and dispatched a heroic winner with the last kick of the game, and the away fans went wild knowing their top-flight status was guaranteed for at least another campaign.

Player ratings Flashscore

Monza will be disappointed to give up the point in such dramatic fashion, and they now trail Torino in the race for eighth position.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Wladimiro Falcone (Lecce)

See all the match stats here.