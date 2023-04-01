Napoli 'meant no offence' with Victor Osimhen social media video

In a statement, the Serie A club said it "never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen"

Napoli said Thursday they never meant to offend Victor Osimhen (24) after the striker's agent threatened legal action over a video the club posted online mocking him for missing a penalty.

The TikTok post, subsequently deleted, showed Osimhen failing to score his spot-kick in the goalless draw at Bologna at the weekend, with a high-pitched voice saying "gimme penalty please".

In a statement, the Serie A club said it "never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen", describing the player as its asset.

It said as was common on social media, and in particular TikTok, the video had been made in a creative, light-hearted spirit, without "any intention of mockery or derision".

The player's agent, Roberto Calenda, said the video caused "very serious damage" and threatened legal action.

Osimhen has struggled in the opening weeks of the season for misfiring Italian champions Napoli but has still netted three times in six appearances.

He has become an icon in Naples after scoring 31 times in all competitions last season as Napoli won their first league title since 1990.

Osimhen, who was a target for Chelsea and Manchester United in the summer, is in the process of negotiating a contract extension with Napoli, with his current deal expiring in June 2025.