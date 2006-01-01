Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. New Juventus manager Thiago Motta calls out critics of goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic

New Juventus manager Thiago Motta calls out critics of goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic

Thiago Motta on the touchline for Juventus
Thiago Motta on the touchline for JuventusReuters/Alberto Lingria
There has been too much scrutiny of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic's (24) recent form, coach Thiago Motta said on Saturday after his side beat Genoa in Serie A helped by the Serbian's brace.

Juventus returned to the top of the standings following their 3-0 win, maintaining their perfect record of six league games without conceding, the first such run in the club's history.

"(No goals conceded is) a team effort. Scoring goals starts well with (goalkeeper Mattia) Perin and not conceding goals starts with Vlahovic," Motta told a press conference.

"We have a group that wants to defend to have the ball and recover it. This is very important, a team must be solid to aspire to something great."

Vlahovic found the net twice as he converted from the spot after the break before he doubled Juve's lead in the 55th minute to recover both the team's and his own scoring touch.

"Honestly I think you pay too much attention to a single player," Motta added.

"He has always been very good. I understand the expectations and needs of a striker at this level. But as I said from the beginning, he is a positive leader who helps a lot.

"I am happy because he scored but I was also happy when he didn't. He must improve and be more connected with the team because he is an important player in many aspects of our game. He is fine and must continue to work as he is doing".

Vlahovic was the last Juventus player to have scored in Serie A when he sealed their 3-0 win at Hellas Verona at the end of August with another brace, before Juve went on to draw each of their last three league games 0-0.

"The most important thing is that we won and we want to continue like this," Vlahovic said.

"It's no problem, people talk. If you score you're the best, if you don't you're the worst. Everything is normal, it's up to me to respond on the pitch and I will certainly do so.

"Sometimes there are fewer opportunities. People expect me to solve the games and that's normal, I don't run away (from the responsibility).

"I always do everything 100%, I'm super calm and I will always give my all on the pitch. For a striker when you don't score it's difficult, but today we won and that's the only thing that matters."

Mentions
FootballSerie ADusan VlahovicThiago MottaJuventusGenoa
Related Articles
Vlahovic bags brace as Juventus breeze past Genoa to go top of Serie A
No fans at Genoa's clash with Juve after cup derby disorder
Juventus boss Motta relishing return to old club Genoa to snap winless run
Show more
Football
First place this early is virtually meaningless, says Liverpool coach Slot
Football Tracker: Osasuna end Barcelona's 100% LaLiga record with shock win
Updated
Zaragoza stars as Osasuna stun LaLiga leaders Barcelona in six-goal thriller
Atalanta score last-gasp goal to snatch draw with 10-man Bologna
Xabi Alonso happy with Bayer Leverkusen's point away at Bayern Munich
Bayern hope to see injured Kane return for Champions League trip to Villa
LaLiga calls for arrests after Vinicius targeted in hate campaign
Four-goal Cole Palmer proves he is the Premier League's coolest customer
Salah scores as Liverpool avoid scare to take three points from Wolves
Most Read
Football Tracker: Osasuna end Barcelona's 100% LaLiga record with shock win
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez given two-match ban for 'offensive behaviour'
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings