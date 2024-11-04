Advertisement
Pinpoint Pinamonti fires lowly Genoa to crucial Serie A win over Parma

Rory Baird
Genoa's Andrea Pinamonti celebrates after scoring
Genoa's Andrea Pinamonti celebrates after scoringElisabetta Baracchi / EPA / Profimedia
Genoa ended their torrid run of nine games without victory after picking up a late 1-0 win away to Parma, as the Rossoblu moved from the foot of the Serie A table.

After finishing 12th last season, Genoa headed into this game rooted to the bottom of the table. One of the main reasons for their poor form this season is their lack of threat in front of goal, with only Lecce finding the back of the net on fewer occasions this season.

However, the away side had the first shot on target inside the opening minute, as Alan Matturro headed Aaron Martin’s cross into the arms of Zion Suzuki.

However, it was the hosts who had the best opportunity midway through the half when substitute Anas Haj Mohamed received a brilliant pass inside the penalty area from Ange-Yoan Bonny, but the Tunisian midfielder fired a right-footed shot just wide of the left post.

That chance built momentum for Parma who began to dominate, and the hosts went close again just five minutes later, this time through Valentin Mihaila, with the Romanian wasting a golden opportunity by slicing the ball wide of the right-post.

The Rossoblu managed to resist the pressure from the hosts and nearly took the lead on the brink of half-time, but Morten Frendrup’s strike that looked destined for the top-right corner was clawed away by Suzuki.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Alberto Gilardino’s side started the second half well, testing the resolve of Suzuki once again just two minutes after the restart through Morten Thorsby, but the Norwegian’s header was well saved in the centre of the net by the Japanese keeper.

Genoa thought their fast start to the second period had earned them the lead shortly after too, however, Morten Thorsby saw his goal ruled out for handball. That wouldn’t be the only time that Genoa would be thwarted by the officials though, as Jeff Ekhator had the ball in the net with just under 20 minutes remaining, but after a VAR review, it was disallowed for offside.

The away side's luck finally turned as the game entered the final 10 minutes though, when they finally managed to get their goal. It came from Andrea Pinamonti after the Italian was on hand to finish the rebound after Suzuki pushed Ekhator’s strike towards the bottom-left corner into his path.

Genoa managed to hold on to secure a vital three points that lift them out of the bottom three, now sitting a point above the drop zone. However, Parma fell further towards the relegation dogfight with them now sitting level on points with Genoa in 15th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa)

Mentions
FootballSerie AAndrea PinamontiGenoaParma
