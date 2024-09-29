Advertisement
Roma produce late comeback to down Venezia and claim second win of season

Niccolo Pisilli celebrates his winner
Late goals from Bryan Cristante and Niccolò Pisilli fired AS Roma to an impressive comeback victory over Venezia, earning Ivan Jurić a second successive Serie A win in charge of the Giallorossi.

Having endured a tumultuous start to the season both on and off the pitch, Roma knew a positive result was needed against their newly promoted visitors.

It was Venezia, however, who came close to taking an early lead inside three minutes when Michael Svoboda saw a curled effort from the edge of the box parried away by Mile Svilar.

Match stats
The hosts gradually grew into the contest as the first half progressed, with Lorenzo Pellegrini directing a close-range header narrowly wide of the target.

Both sides continued to probe for a breakthrough as HT loomed and Venezia’s impressive first-half showing was duly rewarded with an opener in the 44th minute.

Gianluca Busio’s instinctive strike from inside the box rebounded off the far post and Joel Pohjanpalo was in the right place at the right time to tuck the loose ball into the bottom corner from eight yards.

Pohjanpalo celebrates the equaliser
Having been booed off at the interval, Jurić’s men looked determined to prove a point in the early stages of the second half.

Manu Koné saw a one-on-one chance thwarted by Jesse Joronen while Pellegrini fired a long-range effort inches wide of the target.

The Giallorossi continued to commit numbers forward in pursuit of an equaliser, but were soon indebted to Svilar, who saved smartly from Gaetano Oristanio’s low strike.

That save proved to be vital as Roma’s pressure finally paid dividends in the 74th minute when Cristante’s speculative effort from 30 yards took a heavy deflection and looped over the helpless Joronen.

Cristante celebrates his equaliser
With the match tantalisingly poised heading into the closing stages, Roma completed their turnaround seven minutes from time, as substitute Pisilli rose highest in the box to head home from Leandro Paredes’ corner.

Despite their best efforts, Venezia had no response to the hosts’ late show, meaning the Lagunari’s wait for a first Serie A away win since February 2022 goes on (D2, L9).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Angeliño (AS Roma)

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballSerie AAS RomaVenezia
