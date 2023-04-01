Roma's Tammy Abraham undergoes knee surgery

Roma's Tammy Abraham undergoes knee surgery
Reuters
AS Roma's Tammy Abraham (25) has undergone reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

The England international striker suffered the injury on Sunday in the final minutes of Roma's win over Spezia during their last Serie A game of the season.

"The player will remain at the London clinic for a few days before beginning the rehabilitation programme drawn up by the club's medical staff," the club said in a statement.

The forward played 54 games in all competitions this season for Roma, scoring nine goals and making seven assists.

Mentions
AS RomaAbraham TammyFootballSerie A
