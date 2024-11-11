Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Simone Inzaghi satisfied with Inter performance in Serie A draw against Napoli

Simone Inzaghi satisfied with Inter performance in Serie A draw against Napoli

Reuters
Despite a draw against Napoli, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi can live with the result.
Despite a draw against Napoli, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi can live with the result.
Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi (48) was satisfied with his team's performance after they drew 1-1 at home against Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday, highlighting their dominance in the second half and missed chances throughout the match.

Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu scored with a stunning strike to cancel out Scott McTominay’s opener for Napoli, before the Turkish midfielder missed a penalty for the first time in eight years.

"I congratulated the team, if there was one side that should’ve won, then it was Inter. The second half was dominated by us," Inzaghi told DAZN.

"We went behind on a set play situation where we should’ve done better, but we kept our heads and did not allow Napoli practically anything.

"We hit the woodwork twice, missed a penalty, so I don’t know what more we could’ve done."

While Inter dominated the second half, the strike duo of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram were largely kept quiet, though Inzaghi was happy with their display.

"They worked hard for the team and kept us solid," Inzaghi said.

"As a coach, I have to leave the result aside and focus on the performance, which was excellent against a quality opponent."

With nearly a third of the Serie A season completed, the title race is shaping up to be tight with Napoli leading the way on 26 points and Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio all on 25.

"I said this would be a very balanced campaign and that is proving to be true, but I saw a wonderful Inter tonight," Inzaghi said.

"We could probably have made more of our chances, but let us not forget the strength of the side we were facing."

FootballSerie AHakan CalhanogluScott McTominaySimone InzaghiInterNapoli
