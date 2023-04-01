Tensions remain between Juventus and UEFA following salary saga settlement

Raffaele Riverso, Ste Carson

The recent settlement on the payroll manoeuvre undoubtedly represents an important sigh of relief for Juventus and the Italian club's fans.

That said, it was only the penultimate hurdle the Bianconeri were obliged to avoid in order to hope for a European future, which, looking at the standings, could be in the Europa Conference League.

The last obstacle is, in fact, constituted by UEFA, which, since last December, have made it known that they were interested in Juventus' legal troubles.

Andrea Agnelli's 'betrayal' of Aleksander Ceferin over the Super League affair also doesn't help, which is why the sanction may not be limited to another fine but could also lead to exclusion from European competitions for a year.

Juventus' position in Serie A Flashscore

UEFA Investigation

Under the magnifying glass are potential violations of Financial Fair Play (FFP) by Juventus.

The First Chamber of the CFCB (UEFA's club financial control body) has opened a formal investigation into the Italian giants for potential violations of club licensing and FFP rules.

"The investigation by the First Chamber of the CFCB will focus on the alleged financial violations recently made public following the proceedings conducted by Consob and the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office," a statement released last autumn assured.

"On 23 August 2022, the First Section CFCB concluded a settlement agreement with Juventus FC. This settlement agreement was concluded on the basis of the financial information previously submitted by the Company relating to the financial years ended in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022."

Possible sanctions

"In the event that, after the conclusion of this investigation, the financial situation of the club is significantly different from that assessed by the First CFCB Section at the time of the conclusion of the settlement agreement, or if new and substantial facts emerge or become known, the First CFCB Section reserves the right to terminate the settlement agreement, take any legal action deemed appropriate and impose disciplinary measures in accordance with the applicable UEFA CFCB Procedural Rules."

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli AFP

What worries Juventus executives most at this point is the more-than-likely entry of Ceferin, who has not yet forgiven Agnelli for the betrayal on the proposed Super League.

And it's, for this reason, the sanction from the highest body in European football, which will presumably arrive in the coming weeks, before the start of the new European season, may not be limited to another fine, but could also lead to exclusion from UEFA's cup competitions for a year.