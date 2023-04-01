Juventus' season ended with Europa League exit at Sevilla says Allegri

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Juventus' season ended with Europa League exit at Sevilla says Allegri
Juventus' season ended with Europa League exit at Sevilla says Allegri
Juventus loss at home to Milan on Sunday dashed any faint hopes of a top-four finish
Juventus loss at home to Milan on Sunday dashed any faint hopes of a top-four finish
Reuters
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Sunday that their season effectively ended after a 3-2 aggregate defeat in their Europa League semi-final against Sevilla earlier this month.

Shortly after the European exit, Juve were docked 10 points in Serie A in connection with their transfer dealings, dropping them to seventh place where they currently stand on 59 points.

Since then, Juventus have suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at lowly Empoli and a 1-0 loss at home to AC Milan on Sunday that dashed any faint hopes of a top-four finish.

"It’s sad to say it, but our season ended in Seville. That is where we ran out of mental energy," Allegri told DAZN after Milan secured a Champions league spot with their win.

"It has been an anomalous season, the team put together 69 points, so we should be proud and thank them for what they did," Allegri added, stressing that without the points penalty, they would have qualified for the Champions League.

"Football gives, football takes away, just like life. We will emerge fortified from this situation. But some teams qualified for the Champions League because we had 10 points taken away. Everyone can agree on that, can’t they?”

Allegri said the foundations of the club remained strong and the accomplishments of the season should not be underestimated.

"There are some teams who spent six years without being in the top four. On the field, we were in third place. We played the Europa League semi-final and the Coppa Italia semi-final."

With one match left at Udinese next Sunday, Allegri said the season cannot end soon enough for his tired squad.

"The main thing now is just to rest, the sooner, the better. After the Udinese game, we must calmly evaluate and realise there are good foundations, it is not all to be thrown away."

Mentions
JuventusFootballEuropa LeagueSerie A
Related Articles
Milan have one eye on Juventus verdict as top-four push enters final stages
Milan secure Champions League football with critical win over ailing Juventus
Massimiliano Allegri says his future at Juve to be decided after season
Show more
Football
Luton Town celebrate Premier League promotion with victory parade
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti to step aside after title win
Updated
Club-by-club review of the 2022/23 Premier League season
Mauricio Pochettino to Chelsea is an appointment that makes sense for both parties
Chelsea name Mauricio Pochettino as new manager
PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident
Dutch name squad for Nations League finals
Winners and losers from the 2022/23 Premier League season
Sevilla's Europa League love affair could give them edge over Roma
Jurgen Klopp vows Liverpool will return to Premier League title hunt
Most Read
One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Manchester United and Ten Hag
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins French Open first round, Bencic shocked by Avanesyan
Manchester United boss Ten Hag calls for more investment