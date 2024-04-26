Foden has 'gone up a level' since being played centrally, says De Bruyne

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Foden has 'gone up a level' since being played centrally, says De Bruyne
Foden has 'gone up a level' since being played centrally, says De Bruyne
Foden has been in fine form
Foden has been in fine form Reuters
Phil Foden is showing that he can excel playing a more central role than off the wing for Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne said after their 4-0 victory at Brighton on Thursday.

De Bruyne opened the scoring in the 17th minute, Foden scored twice before half-time and Julian Alvarez added the fourth in the second half as City climbed to within a point of Arsenal with a game in hand.

Foden has 24 goals for City in all competitions this season and has often been utilized in more central roles by coach Pep Guardiola, especially when top scorer Erling Haaland is absent.

"Now Phil gets trusted to play centrally. Even today we didn’t play with any wingers, so we both played a little centrally and had to go on the wings sometimes," said De Bruyne.

"He was always a number 10 and it’s hard to understand everything you need to do in a Pep team.

"It's more the structure of it and on the wing you get more freedom. Phil does what he does for six, seven years. He’s been doing this for years and helped us win titles. This season he’s gone up a level.”

Foden, 23, said the central role suited him.

“I’ve always said I see myself centrally," he added.

"This year I’ve moved more inside and helped my game. It’s where I want to be to create and score.”

City next travel to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballFoden PhilDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityBrighton
Related Articles
Real Madrid 'lacked courage' against City, says Carlo Ancelotti before rematch
'The feeling I have is not easy': Guardiola expects title race to go to the wire
Arsenal face derby test against Spurs with title up for grabs
Show more
Football
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany taking no pleasure in Manchester United decline
Brazil great Marta to retire from international football at end of year
Son Heung-min demands Spurs step up against Arsenal after Newcastle thrashing
Assessing the role Spurs could play in the Premier League title race
Under pressure Juventus and Milan face off in fight for second place
Chelsea's Fernandez to miss rest of season after groin surgery
On-fire Foden helps Manchester City batter Brighton to keep up title tilt
RB Leipzig want fourth spot irrespective of potential extra Champions League place-club
Most Read
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
Arne Slot: 'I want to be Liverpool's next manager, clubs are negotiating'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings