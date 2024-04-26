Chelsea's Fernandez to miss rest of season after groin surgery

Chelsea's Fernandez to miss rest of season after groin surgery
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez (23) will miss the rest of the season after surgery on a groin injury on Thursday.

Fernandez has been suffering for several weeks with a hernia and struggled to make an impact during Tuesday's 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal.

The 23-year-old Argentina star will be absent for Chelsea's last six league games and it remains to be seen if he can recover in time for the Copa America in June.

Fernandez, a World Cup winner in 2022, is the latest Chelsea player to be hit with an injury setback in a dismal season for the Premier League club.

At times, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has had as many as 12 players unavailable, with his team languishing in ninth place as a result of their fitness and form issues.

Their thrashing against Arsenal followed Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City at Wembley as the pressure mounts on Pochettino.

Fernandez, signed from Benfica for £107 million in January 2023, has made 28 league appearances this term, scoring three goals.

"Enzo Fernandez has today undergone successful surgery on a groin issue and will now begin a period of rehabilitation, sidelining him for the remainder of Chelsea's 2023/24 season," a club statement said.

"The 23-year-old midfielder will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham."

