Brazil great Marta to retire from international football at end of year

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Brazil great Marta to retire from international football at end of year
Brazil great Marta to retire from international football at end of year
Marta played 175 times for Brazil
Marta played 175 times for BrazilReuters
Brazil's all-time top scorer in both men's and women's football, Marta (38), will retire from internationals this year, the striker said ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Marta, who has been playing in the United States with Orlando Pride since 2017, hopes to make her sixth appearance at the Olympics at this year's Paris Games.

"If I go to the Olympics, I will enjoy every moment, because, regardless of whether I go to the Olympics or not, this is my last year with the national team," Marta told CNN in an interview on Thursday.

"There will be no more Marta from 2025 in the national team as an athlete.

"I am very calm about this, because I see with great optimism this development that we are having in relation to young athletes."

Marta, affectionately known as "Queen Marta", is the all-time highest scorer for Brazil with 116 goals in 175 matches.

She is also the top scorer in the Women's World Cup with 17 goals, finishing runner-up in 2007. She has won three Copa America Femenina titles and was part of the Brazil team that claimed silver medals at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Marta began her club career with Vasco da Gama, with spells at Swedish sides Umea IK, Tyreso FF and Rosengard. In the US, she has also played for Los Angeles Sol, Western New York Flash and Gold Pride.

Mentions
FootballMartaBrazil
Related Articles
Son Heung-min demands Spurs step up against Arsenal after Newcastle thrashing
Assessing the role Spurs could play in the Premier League title race
Foden has 'gone up a level' since being played centrally, says De Bruyne
Show more
Football
Bayern coach search is not affecting focus ahead of Real Madrid clash, says Tuchel
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool target Arne Slot in line for 'best job in world'
Injured McBurnie to miss Sheffield United's remaining Pemier League games
Eddie Howe says he is not losing sleep over Bruno Guimaraes future at Newcastle
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany taking no pleasure in Manchester United decline
Under pressure Juventus and Milan face off in fight for second place
Most Read
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Arne Slot: 'I want to be Liverpool's next manager, clubs are negotiating'
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings