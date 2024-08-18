Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Thiago Motta praises Juventus' attitude after convincing Verona win

Thiago Motta praises Juventus' attitude after convincing Verona win

Thiago Motta praises Juventus' attitude in Verona win
Thiago Motta praises Juventus' attitude in Verona winProfimedia
Juventus showed great team effort when they actively engaged in pressing the opponent, manager Thiago Motta (41) said after they beat Verona 3-0 in Serie A on Monday, praising his players for the job well done.

Juventus delivered another brilliant performance to move to the top of the standings after they beat promoted Como 3-0 last week in their season opener.

"You can see the group's attitude from the way they press the opponent. They take risks, but if you recover the ball it's a big advantage," Motta told DAZN after their win in Verona.

"Congratulations to Dusan (Vlahovic), but also to all the others who applied good pressure allowing us to score.

"This phase of the game is important, we need everyone. Today our forwards worked hard and well, having this balance is very important because it leads us to play games like tonight's."

Striker Vlahovic scored twice to help Juventus secure a comfortable victory.

"A positive leader in the group," Motta added.

"He played for the team, doing a lot of movement and above all he is a player who knows how to score goals. I am satisfied with him, he must continue like this."

Netting his first Serie A goal since April, the Serbian forward seemed relieved to have been back on target.

"We got the three points, I'm happy for (Nicolo) Savona, for the team and for the fans," Vlahovic said.

"I was a bit unlucky with Como, but today the goals arrived and I'm happy with the attitude of the team. The results are the consequence of the work we do."

The 24-year-old, who was the league's second-best scorer last season with 16 goals, had a series of chances against Como including a goal ruled out for offside.

At Verona, Vlahovic looked well positioned to bag a hat-trick, coming close to flicking Savona's header inside the net with his own head.

"Vlahovic told me he didn't touch it, he left it to me and I'm very happy, especially for the team's victory," Savona said.

"(Scoring was) definitely a dream, let's hope we continue like this".

Savona, 21, made his first starting lineup against Verona after coming on from the bench at half-time last week.

Mentions
FootballSerie AVlahovic DusanMotta ThiagoSavona NicoloJuventusVerona
Related Articles
Motta continues to work his magic as Juventus cruise past Verona in Serie A
Life is beautiful but Juve keeping feet on ground, says Thiago Motta
Napoli host Bologna with Conte already under pressure
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Cancelo close to Saudi switch, Ugarte's United move almost done
Updated
Former German international Labbadia named as new head coach of Nigeria
Akanni talks up Enyimba’s Confederation Cup chances ahead of Etoile Filante showdown
Parejo scores penalty deep into added time to give Villarreal thrilling win over Celta Vigo
Como produce spirited comeback against Cagliari to earn first point on return to Serie A
The top five Tottenham players under 20 to watch out for this season
Brighton sign Denmark midfielder O'Riley to five-year deal from Celtic
Colombia star James Rodriguez returns to LaLiga with Rayo Vallecano
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Cancelo close to Saudi switch, Ugarte's United move almost done
Three matches to watch on day one of the US Open tennis championships
Former England manager Eriksson dies aged 76 after battle with cancer
The top five Tottenham players under 20 to watch out for this season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings