Dominant Inter cruise into Italian Super Cup final after beating Lazio by three

Lautaro Martinez shoots the ball during the Italian Super Cup semi-final
Lautaro Martinez shoots the ball during the Italian Super Cup semi-final
AFP
Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram’s (26) early goal set the tone in a dominant 3-0 win over Lazio in Saudi Arabia, with the Nerazzurri emphatically striding towards a third consecutive Supercoppa Italiana triumph by booking their spot in Monday’s final against Napoli.

It always promised to be an emotional affair for Inter boss Simone Inzaghi, who spent over a decade with Lazio as a player and five more years as a manager, but there was no room for niceties as the Nerazzurri came racing out of the blocks, committing bodies forward and flying ferociously into tackles.

Maurizio Sarri’s side could count themselves fortunate to still be level with fewer than 10 minutes on the clock, as Thuram swept over the bar from close range before seeing a diving header deflected narrowly wide by Mario Gila.

Lazio soon cracked under the immense pressure, and it was to be third time lucky for Inter’s in-form Frenchman, who found himself ideally placed at the far post to meet Federico Dimarco’s eye-catching flick-on and tap home a scintillating team move.

Matteo Darmian should have doubled the advantage before the break, but he fired waywardly over from inside the box to somehow leave Lazio within touching distance, despite their failure to notch a single shot on target.

The Biancocelesti’s inability to find any sort of rhythm meant Inter went unpunished, and the onslaught continued in the second period.

Goal machine Lautaro Martinez drew a blank on the night but played a huge part in his side’s second, earning a penalty due to Pedro’s clumsy challenge, and Hakan Calhanoglu stepped up to convert with ruthless efficiency.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Inter could feasibly have scored six or seven, but they continued to spurn high-quality chances until substitute Davide Frattesi tucked away a one-on-one to rubber-stamp a miserable night for Lazio, whose only glimmer of goal came when Ciro Immobile’s late strike was chalked off for handball.

Inter carry a run of just one defeat in 21 matches into their mouth-watering showdown against Napoli, and Inzaghi has got his red-hot side exactly where he wants them as he chases down a record-breaking fifth Super Cup win since becoming a manager.

Lazio, meanwhile, will turn their attention back to domestic duties, having seen their five-game winning streak crumble to dust.

Flashscore Man of Match: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballInterLazioSuper Cup
Football
Egypt star Mohamed Salah to miss two AFCON matches due to hamstring strain
Football Tracker: Inter breeze into Italian Super Cup final, Alaves and Guinea win
Updated
Guinea put one foot in AFCON's second round with crucial win over Gambia
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over minnows Hong Kong
Late Cameroon comeback not enough as Senegal soar into AFCON knock-outs
Al Ittihad 'furious' with Karim Benzema for returning to club 17 days late
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco
Updated
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban
