Bruno Giordano: Garcia didn't fit in at Napoli; Italy must take Immobile to Euros

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Bruno Giordano: Garcia didn't fit in at Napoli; Italy must take Immobile to Euros
Bruno Giordano: Garcia didn't fit in at Napoli; Italy must take Immobile to Euros
Napoli’s Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reacts to another disappointment for his side
Napoli’s Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reacts to another disappointment for his side
AFP
The shock departure of Luciano Spalletti who took Napoli to the title last season was followed by the appointment of Rudi Garcia last summer but it just wasn't working before his sacking in November.

Speaking to Tribalfootball.com, Italian legend Bruno Giordano (67), who won the Scudetto with the Azzurri, explained why he felt it was a poor appointment by Napoli.

He said: "I think that it was a mistake by hiring Garcia in the summer not because Rudi is a bad coach, no he is a very good coach, but he had different ideas that were not compatible with the structure of the team.

"In a few months, he tried to change things and this led to problems in the team and created the fact that Napoli was not playing as they used to play last year."

Giordano also admitted that the season is all but over and it's too late for new manager Walter Mazzarri to get Napoli into the title race.

He said: "And now with Walter, I think the situation has changed, but despite this, I think this season has passed for Napoli. They can't win the title because Inter and Juventus don't wait for you to fix things.

"So, in my opinion, the team will fight for the top four to make the Champions League next year."

Serie A Standings
Flashscore

Meanwhile, Ciro Immoblie was in world-class form heading into Euro 2020 but a poor season so far for Lazio has led to people questioning if he'll even make Italy's squad for this summer's European Championship.

Lazio legend Giordano was also a centre forward - he earned 13 caps for Italy during his career and feels despite Immoblie's current form, he should still make Italy's Euro 2024 squad.

He said: "Ciro is a great goal scorer, the statistics show it well, and now he is having a bad spell, but I think it's normal during a striker's career to have these kinds of moments.

"I think that despite his difficulties Ciro can be part of Italy's squad for Euro 2024 but in the end, it depends only on him and what he does until the end."

Mentions
FootballImmobile CiroNapoliLazioJuventusInterRamos SergioSerie AFeatures
Related Articles
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
Inter battle defensive injury woes ahead of Lazio clash in Serie A
Napoli turmoil sweeps away memories of previous Serie A glory
Show more
Football
Hosts Ivory Coast face forward problems ahead of AFCON opener against Guinea Bissau
India ready to weather storm as Australia 'reach for the stars' at Asian Cup
Giuseppe Galderisi: Winning Serie A with Hellas Verona; backing Allegri
Fantasy Premier League: Wildcard a necessity with absentees and injuries?
How TransferRoom helped Southampton pull off signing of Carlos Alcaraz
Joelinton out for minimum six weeks with injury admits Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Man Utd keen on Brobbey
Updated
Borussia Dortmund sign Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on loan to boost defence
Sadiq latest Nigeria injury casualty ahead of AFCON, replaced by Onuachu
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Man Utd keen on Brobbey
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings