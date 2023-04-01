Inter battle defensive injury woes ahead of Lazio clash in Serie A

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Inter battle defensive injury woes ahead of Lazio clash in Serie A
Inter battle defensive injury woes ahead of Lazio clash in Serie A
Inter's Denzel Dumfries walking off with an injury
Inter's Denzel Dumfries walking off with an injury
Reuters
Serie A leaders Inter Milan have made an excellent start to the season, but coach Simone Inzaghi may have to do without three of his key defenders on Sunday when they visit a Lazio side still searching for form.

Inter will be without their right-sided wing back Denzel Dumfries with Benjamin Pavard and Stefan de Vrij also likely to be absent through injury.

The trio have been instrumental as Inter made a fine start to the campaign, conceding only seven goals in their opening 15 games.

Maurizio Sarri's Lazio will hope to close the gap in pursuit of a top-six spot, having suffered a poor start to the season.

Lazio have 21 points and are in 10th place, trailing Inter by 17 points.

The title race is shaping up to be a two-way battle between Inter and second-placed Juventus, who trail the leaders by two points.

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri played down his side's ambitions for the season and said their main objective was still a top-four finish ahead of Friday's match at Genoa.

"We know that Inter are the favourites, they are a team that were built to win the league," Allegri said.

"We have followed a path of growth and we must continue to improve with the main objective which is to return to play in the Champions League."

Serie A Table
Flashscore

The gap between the top two and the rest has widened, with AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli under pressure as they sit nine points behind Inter in third place.

Milan were expected to fight for the title this season but have slipped off the pace, while their Champions League campaign also ended on Wednesday when they failed to reach the knockouts and dropped into the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Milan face mid-table Monza at San Siro on Sunday.

Napoli's new manager Walter Mazzarri has lost his last two matches to leave the champions in sixth place, 14 points off top.

Having earned only one point in their last four home league games, there will be no complacency when Napoli welcome Cagliari on Saturday despite Claudio Ranieri's side being 16th in the table.

The surprise team of the season, Bologna, will host AS Roma on Sunday in a battle between fourth and fifth in the table. Both sides are on 25 points, but Roma occupy the coveted last Champions League qualification spot.

Mentions
FootballInzaghi SimoneDumfries DenzelPavard Benjaminde Vrij StefanInterLazioJuventusAS RomaNapoliSerie A
Related Articles
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Rome derby sees Lazio and Roma battle to regain lost ground in Serie A
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan
Show more
Football
Conference League roundup: Legia secure knockout spot with AZ win, Fenerbahce advance
Europa League roundup: Royale Union SG beat Liverpool but Toulouse edge through
Welch to become Premier League's first female referee for Fulham vs Burnely
Updated
Messi, Mbappe & Haaland named finalists for FIFA Best Men's Player award
UCL Team of the Group Stage: Bellingham the best as veterans make up core of defence
Arsenal's Arteta avoids punishment for Newcastle comments
'It's not even sunk in!' - City's rising star Hamilton elated by debut goal
Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy wanted by Premier League clubs, Spurs need defenders
Updated
Tottenham in the market for new centre-back, says Postecoglou
Most Read
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record
Karius set for unlikely Champions League return with Newcastle against Milan
Champions League Round of 16: When is the draw and which teams have qualified?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings