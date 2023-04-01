Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia

Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Inter sit top of Serie A heading into the derby
Reuters
Inter Milan and Juventus have pulled away from the chasing pack at the top of Serie A, and this weekend's "Derby d'Italia" in Turin brings the in-form sides together for a summit clash.

Juventus have won their last five league games and are unbeaten in seven, while Inter, who have a two-point lead over their opponents, have four consecutive league victories and are undefeated in six.

In that seven-game unbeaten run, Juve have conceded one goal despite losing their captain Danilo to injury, but Daniele Rugani has slotted neatly into the back three.

Juve have conceded seven goals in 12 league games this season and Inter have let in six and have the league's best attack with 29 goals, 10 more than Juve

Lautaro Martinez (26) has scored 12 league goals for Inter and Simone Inzaghi (47) will be relieved to see him return unharmed from the international break with Argentina.

Inter were not so lucky with Alessandro Bastoni (24) as the defender suffered a calf injury with Italy and Juve are still without Timothy Weah (23), who missed the last two games with a hamstring issue.

Federico Chiesa (26) began the season with four goals in the opening five games for Juve, before injury problems hampered his progress, but he grabbed two goals for Italy against North Macedonia last week.

In the past 10 Serie A games between the sides in Turin, Inter have managed only one win, and Juve will see this fixture as a chance to show their Scudetto credentials, having slipped out of the title race the past three seasons.

Juventus - Inter most recent head-to-heads
Flashscore

Milan have fallen to third place and eight points adrift of Inter after their recent poor run. They are without a win in their last four league games and have lost their last two at home.

Stefano Pioli's side host Fiorentina on Saturday, who themselves stopped the rot with a win over Bologna last time out after three consecutive league defeats.

Milan have problems in attack as Rafael Leao (24) is out with a hamstring injury while Olivier Giroud (37) is suspended after his red card in the draw with Lecce.

Luka Jovic (25) could make a rare start after arriving on loan from Fiorentina and he faces his former team mates after seven appearances without a shot on goal.

Champions Napoli are 10 points behind Inter and new manager Walter Mazzarri faces a tough opening game as his side travel on Saturday to Atalanta who are one point behind in the standings.

AS Roma, in seventh, on Sunday host 16th-placed Udinese who have only win this season, at Milan, but have only lost three games.

Serie A standings before the weekend
Flashscore

Follow the derby with Flashscore.

