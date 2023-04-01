Serie A league leaders Inter and Milan facing injury problems ahead of crunch weekend

Serie A league leaders Inter and Milan facing injury problems ahead of crunch weekend
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, right, picked up an injury in Champions League action this week
Inter Milan and AC Milan are setting the pace in Serie A but both teams are grappling with injuries as they balance their domestic aspirations with Champions League ambitions.

They have winnable fixtures on Saturday, with Inter hosting Bologna and Milan visiting Genoa, but may need to rest players following their recent Champions League commitments.

Inter's Marcus Thuram (26) went off in the second half of Tuesday's 1-0 home win over Benfica in the Champions League due to discomfort, while fellow striker Marko Arnautovic (34) is already sidelined along with midfielder Davide Frattesi (24).

Thuram has since been given the all-clear but Inzaghi does have the option of pairing Alexis Sanchez (34) up front alongside captain Lautaro Martinez (26).

Milan's Stefano Pioli (57) also has injury problems with Ruben Loftus-Cheek (27) sidelined with Ismael Bennacer (25) and Rade Krunic (29).

The silver lining for both clubs is that after this round of matches there is a two-week international break, providing some of the players with a much-needed opportunity to rest.

Serie A standings ahead of the weekend's fixtures
Flashscore

UNDER PRESSURE

Meanwhile, Lazio are under pressure after a poor start to the season, having won one of their last four Serie A matches, as they prepare to welcome Atalanta on Sunday.

Gian Piero Gasperini's sixth-placed visitors have taken seven points from their last three league games and stand one point outside the top four.

After Lazio's last-gasp 2-1 win at Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday, manager Maurizio Sarri (64) said Europe's elite competition provides more motivation than Serie A.

"This is a risk that can happen; we talked about it for a long time, as some of the players who were here last season are not delivering the way they can, so unconsciously that might be sparking a sense of complacency," Sarri said.

"In comparison, the Champions League is an exciting event that draws more out of them."

Napoli have finally hit form in Serie A and host Fiorentina on Sunday with manager Rudi Garcia (59) looking for the champions to show they have put their bad start firmly behind them.

His side are on an unbeaten four-match run in the league, including consecutive wins against Udinese and Lecce in which they scored four goals in each match. However, they were upset 3-2 at home to Real Madrid in the Champions league on Tuesday.

Fourth-placed Juventus, who like Napoli are four points off the leading pair on 14, host the 'Derby della Mole" against city rivals Torino on Saturday at Allianz Stadium.

Roma visit Sardinia to face Cagliari on Sunday with their under-pressure Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (60) needing a win to move his side up the table after a disappointing start.

