Inter in the market for defensive reinforcements ahead of Cagliari meeting

Scores
News
Inter aren't the finished product yet
Reuters
Inter Milan are still pursuing defensive reinforcements as they look to build on a strong start to their Serie A campaign when they face their former coach Claudio Ranieri and his Cagliari side on Monday.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter began the season by beating Monza 2-0, with Lautaro Martinez scoring both goals, but their opponents failed to make the most of gaps in the Inter defence and were off target with their finishing when opportunities arose.

Inzaghi is hoping to plug those gaps by recruiting Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, but it is unclear whether they can get a deal over the line in time for the France international to line up against Cagliari.

"The club is working hard, as we still need something to complete the squad, and it is our duty to make the fans happy," Inzaghi said.

The Sardinian newcomers are coached by Ranieri, who led Inter for almost a season from 2011-12. He led Cagliari to promotion from Serie B and they began the season with a 0-0 draw at Torino.

Last season's runners-up Lazio will face promoted Genoa on Sunday after Maurizio Sarri's side suffered a 2-1 loss at Lecce, who scored two late goals, in their opener.

After the match, Sarri admitted that his side lacked the defensive capabilities to control the match.

"It’s hard to predict something like this. Games in the preseason don’t count much as the target is to get in shape for competitive matches."

Juventus will host Bologna on Sunday, with coach Massimiliano Allegri having an almost complete squad for the first match of the season at Allianz Arena.

When the sides met in Turin last season, it ended in a 3-0 win for Allegri's side and Juventus are unbeaten in their last 22 Serie A games against Bologna.

Full round of fixures
Flashscore

On Saturday, Roma visit Verona, welcoming back pivotal striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini from suspension.

AC Milan will look to build on their impressive start when they host Torino on Saturday after new signing Christian Pulisic got off the mark when he found the net in Milan's 2-0 win at Bologna.

Olivier Giroud was the other scorer and he netted the only goal in Milan's win over Torino last season at the San Siro.

Champions Napoli survived an early scare to wrap up three points in their opener at Frosinone and will continue their Scudetto defence with a home game against Sassuolo on Sunday.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed Napoli's first game but is expected to return.

Follow all the action from Serie A on Flashscore.

