Pulisic's solid debut at Bologna boosts confidence in Milan prospects

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Pulisic's solid debut at Bologna boosts confidence in Milan prospects
Pulisic's solid debut at Bologna boosts confidence in Milan prospects
Pulisic joined Milan after four seasons at Chelsea
Pulisic joined Milan after four seasons at Chelsea
Reuters
American Christian Pulisic (24), convinced that playing for AC Milan was the right career move, showcased his skills during their opening 2-0 victory at Bologna in Serie A on Monday.

The forward arrived at San Siro in July following four seasons at Chelsea where he made 145 appearances and scored 26 goals but struggled to pin down a starting place and was deemed surplus to requirements under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

After his disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge, the United States forward made a strong debut in Italy on Monday, playing a pivotal role in Milan's early goal courtesy of Olivier Giroud and subsequently scoring one himself.

"It just felt like the perfect step for my career, I feel really welcome and excited to be part of this club," Pulisic told DAZN. "For me just a great start personally, nice to get a goal, while a clean sheet and a win are always nice."

When asked about his personal and team ambitions for the season, Pulisic replied that his aim would be to bring the Scudetto back to Milan after a one-season hiatus.

"We want to fight to win this championship, of course, to compete for all the titles we can," he said while noting it was too early to pinpoint favourites for the league title.

"Personally it is to continue creating and scoring goals the way I did tonight and to help this team win titles."

Pulisic now eagerly awaits his San Siro debut against Torino on Saturday in Serie A.

"Absolutely. Just the fans tonight at the away stadium was fantastic, so I can’t imagine what it will be like at home," he added.

Mentions
FootballSerie APulisic ChristianAC MilanBologna
Related Articles
Marcus Thuram to Natan: Five newcomers to watch as Serie A finally returns
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic joins Milan from Chelsea on four-year deal
AC Milan spend big in attempt to reclaim Serie A title but more signings needed
Show more
Football
Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka undergoes surgery after suffering knee injury
Transfer News LIVE: City closing in on Doku, Greenwood to leave Man United
Updated
Mutineers silent as Spain enjoy Women's World Cup triumph
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with win at Palace despite Tomiyasu red card
Football Tracker: Henry takes France U21 job as AC Milan see off Bologna
Updated
Martin Odegaard penalty gives 10-man Arsenal tight win over Crystal Palace
Thierry Henry appointed France Under-21 coach
Flashscore Women's World Cup best XI: Champion Abelleiro the standout star
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Henry takes France U21 job as AC Milan see off Bologna
Transfer News LIVE: City closing in on Doku, Greenwood to leave Man United
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |