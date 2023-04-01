Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan
Victor Osimhen in action for AC Milan in last year's Champions League
Victor Osimhen in action for AC Milan in last year's Champions League
Reuters
This weekend's Serie A fixtures pit the last two Scudetto winners against each other, as defending champions Napoli host AC Milan on Sunday.

Juventus dominated the league for almost a decade, winning nine consecutive Serie A titles, but a once all-too-predictable championship has now had three different winners in the last three seasons.

Inter Milan were first to break Juve's stronghold in 2021, followed by their rivals Milan, before Napoli finally won their third Scudetto last season, and first without Diego Maradona.

Now, those three sides, along with Juventus, are battling it out for this season's league title, and the Diego Armando Maradona stadium will see Napoli attempt to stay in the title race against Milan.

Last weekend brought the four title contenders closer together, as Inter went top with 22 points after their win away to Torino, Juve's win over Milan moved them on to 20 points in third place, one point behind Milan and Napoli have 17 points.

Napoli eased the pressure on manager Rudi Garcia with a 3-1 win away to Hellas Verona on Saturday, and despite their inconsistent start, they now find themselves just four points behind Milan, and a win would put them right back in contention.

They will need to improve their poor home record against Milan, however, who have won their last three league meetings in Naples, and also came away with a draw last season in the Champions League which put Napoli out in the quarter-finals.

Garcia will again be without Victor Osimhen (24), who has a hamstring injury, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's (22) return to form is good news, and the Georgian scored twice against Verona and also shone in Tuesday's Champions League 1-0 win over Union Berlin.

Milan's two league defeats so far have come against Inter and Juventus, and another loss to a fellow Scudetto challenger could severely damage their title chances.

MOURINHO MISSING

Inter look to maintain top spot but in order to do so, they will need to beat a resurgent AS Roma, and former striker Romelu Lukaku (30), at the San Siro on Sunday.

Roma have now put together three consecutive league wins, but manager Jose Mourinho won't be on the bench against his former club after his sending off against Monza last weekend.

Last season Mourinho also missed Roma's game away to Inter through suspension, but the Portuguese manager dismissed accusations that his latest suspension was intentional.

"Many idiots have said things only an idiot can say. Even more idiotic is that some from the world of football say it," Mourinho said.

"I am the coach of Roma, I want to be with my team."

Juventus could temporarily top the table on Saturday when they host Verona. Juve are unbeaten in their last four games, and with no European football to deal with, could have the edge over the other title contenders.

Verona who won their opening two games, have picked up just two points in the seven games since then.

Lazio have already lost four league games this season, but have now won their last two, taking them to 10th in the standings, and on Monday they host high-flying Fiorentina.

Fiorentina lost the Tuscan derby at home to Empoli on Monday, missing the chance to draw level with Juventus, but are still level on points with fourth-placed Napoli.

Follow Serie A's biggest game of the weekend with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AInterNapoliJuventusVeronaAS RomaAC MilanFiorentinaTorinoKvaratskhelia KhvichaLukaku RomeluMonzaOsimhen VictorUnion BerlinEmpoliLazio
Related Articles
Napoli still team to beat under new man Garcia
Serie A league leaders Inter and Milan facing injury problems ahead of crunch weekend
Top of the table Serie A clash gives Milan derby extra edge over Inter
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Girona and Spurs look to continue form, Hermoso back with a bang
Updated
Unai Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress and he plans to keep it that way
Juventus focusing on top-four finish despite chance to go top, says Allegri
FIFA ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle's Tonali over betting scandal
Updated
Everton's Dyche keen to tune out noise of possible points deduction and focus on West Ham
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Bellingham fit and ready for Clasico, Ancelotti says ahead of vital clash
Goals will come but Manchester United are hard to beat, says Ten Hag
Arsenal could be without forward Gabriel Jesus for weeks, says Mikel Arteta
OPINION: Kalvin Phillips has wasted the opportunity of a lifetime at Manchester City
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings