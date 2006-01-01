Galatasaray sign Hungary winger Roland Sallai from Freiburg for six million euros

Galatasaray have signed Hungary right winger Roland Sallai (27) from SC Freiburg on a four-year deal for six million euros ($6.65 million), the Turkish champions said on Friday.

Galatasaray will pay the player, who was part of his country's EURO 2024 squad, 2.5 million euros per season.

Sallai, who has made 53 international appearances, played in all of Hungary's three games at the Euros as they finished third in Group A and failed to progress to the knockout stage.

Galatasaray are second in the Super Lig standings with a maximum of nine points from three games, a point behind Fenerbahce but with a game in hand on their arch-rivals.