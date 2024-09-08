Advertisement
Cameroon captain Aboubakar joins Hatayspor from Super Lig rivals Besiktas

Aboubaker won two Turkish league titles with Besiktas in his two spells in 2017 and 2021
AHMAD MORA / Getty Images via AFP
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar (32) has joined struggling Turkish club Hatayspor after falling out of favour at league rivals Besiktas, both clubs announced Monday.

"We have signed a one-year contract with experienced striker Vincent Aboubakar," Hatayspor said in a post on social media.

Aboubakar rejoined Besiktas in January 2023, after a year and a half with Saudi club Al Nassr.

Capped over 100 times for Cameroon, Aboubaker won two Turkish league titles with Besiktas in his two spells in 2017 and 2021.

He also won two league titles with Portuguese club Porto and the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Antakya club Hatayspor are second last in the Turkish league.

FootballSuper LigVincent AboubakarBesiktasHataysporAfrican footballTransfer News
