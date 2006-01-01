Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Super Lig
  4. Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli

Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli

Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli
Victor Osimhen in action for NapoliReuters / Ciro De Luca
Galatasaray have opened talks to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (25) on loan, the Turkish Super Lig club announced on Monday.

The Nigeria international penned a contract extension with the Italian club last December through to 2026 with a reported release clause of 130 million euros ($143.91 million).

A month later, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said Osimhen would leave at the end of the season.

The want-away striker has not been included in Napoli's official 23-man Serie A squad for the current campaign.

Osimhen's 26 goals helped Napoli win the Scudetto two seasons ago but it has all turned sour since.

Mentions
FootballSuper LigSerie AVictor OsimhenNapoliGalatasarayAfrican footballNigeriaTransfer News
