Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Romelu Lukaku signs for Napoli from Chelsea on three-year deal

Romelu Lukaku signs for Napoli from Chelsea on three-year deal

Lukaku has ended his second spell at Chelsea
Lukaku has ended his second spell at ChelseaProfimedia
Napoli have signed Romelu Lukaku (31) from Chelsea, the Serie A club announced on Thursday, ending the Belgium striker's extended period in limbo with the Blues.

Owner Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the deal, worth a reported 30 million euros (£25.2 million), on social media by saying "Welcome Romelu" with a photo of him signing his three-year contract.

Lukaku's move to Napoli keeps him in Italy, at his third club in as many years after loan spells at Inter Milan and Roma.

He was the idol of Inter fans when he fired their team to the Serie A title in 2021 under new Napoli coach Antonio Conte before being sold for well over 100 million euros (£84.1m) to Chelsea that summer.

But Lukaku flopped on his return to Stamford Bridge, and that massive fee left him in limbo as clubs refused to meet the Premier League club's valuations for a sale.

It led to an underwhelming year on loan back at Inter in the 2022/23 season during which he was dogged by injury and largely kept out of the team by Edin Dzeko.

His mooted permanent move to Inter broke down last summer as the club found out he had been making noises towards fierce rivals AC Milan and Juventus, so Lukaku and Chelsea eventually accepted another loan deal with Roma.

However Roma were not interested in shelling out for Lukaku, allowing Napoli coach Antonio Conte to be reunited with a striker whose reputation has suffered in recent years but is still Belgium's all-time top scorer with 85 goals in 119 appearances.

Mentions
FootballSerie ARomelu LukakuChelseaNapoliTransfer News
Related Articles
Milan's shaky start puts Paulo Fonseca under pressure ahead of Lazio clash
Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga joins Bournemouth on season-long loan
Juventus confirm Koopmeiners' big-money move from Atalanta
Show more
Football
Champions League draw LIVE: Teams learn fate for 36-team league phase
Updated
Ajax confirm signing of former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst
Transfer News LIVE: Chiesa joins Liverpool from Juventus, Wolves close in on Andre
Updated
Noni Madueke among surprise names in Lee Carsley's first England squad
Updated
Liverpool confirm signing of Juventus winger Chiesa on 'long-term deal'
Updated
England defender Kieran Trippier retires from internationals
Updated
Best FPL Players for Gameweek three: are Haaland, White and Palmer essential?
EXCLUSIVE: Ashimeru to receive first Black Stars call-up under Addo, Sulemana and Nuamah out
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chiesa joins Liverpool from Juventus, Wolves close in on Andre
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League
Champions League draw LIVE: Teams learn fate for 36-team league phase
All the teams taking part in the 2024/25 Champions League league phase

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings