Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus confirm Koopmeiners' big-money move from Atalanta

Juventus confirm Koopmeiners' big-money move from Atalanta

Netherlands player Teun Koopmeiners in action
Netherlands player Teun Koopmeiners in actionMarcel van Dorst / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Juventus have signed Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners (26) from Atalanta in a deal worth up to 60.7 million euros, the Serie A giants confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement, Juve said they had agreed with Atalanta a fee of "51.3 million euros, payable in four financial years, with the addition of ancillary costs up to 3.4 million euros".

Juve will pay Atalanta, "upon the achievement of further performance objectives", another six million euros for Koopmeiners, who has signed a five-year contract worth a reported 4.5 million euros a season.

It is the biggest deal of the summer in Italy, beating the 51.5 million euros Juve agreed to pay to bring Douglas Luiz to Turin from Aston Villa.

Koopmeiners' arrival signals an end to the highest-profile transfer saga of the Italian summer transfer window, with the Dutchman pushing for a move away from Atalanta.

Atalanta dropped Koopmeiners from their squad for the first two games of the season as one of the stars of May's Europa League triumph reportedly handed in doctor's notes for stress while the club initially held out on selling to Juve.

But the two clubs eventually came to an agreement and Juve have another signing for new coach Thiago Motta as the "Old Lady" of Italian football undergoes a makeover.

Koopmeiners was one of the best players in Serie A last season, scoring 15 times in all competitions as Atalanta won their first major trophy since 1963.

Juventus are currently top of Serie A after winning their first two matches against Como and Verona, and host struggling Roma on Sunday.

Atalanta announced almost immediately afterwards the signing of Ivory Coast international Odilon Kossounou on loan from Bayer Leverkusen with an option to buy.

Italian media report that Atalanta have agreed to pay German champions Leverkusen 5.5 milion euros for the season-long loan and can make the move permanent for 25 million euros.

Mentions
FootballSerie ATeun KoopmeinersAtalantaJuventusTransfer News
Related Articles
Joao Cancelo joins Al-Hilal from Manchester City after lengthy transfer saga
Atalanta sign veteran keeper Patricio as Musso goes to Atletico Madrid on loan
Napoli host Bologna with Conte already under pressure
Show more
Football
EFL Cup draw: Liverpool face West Ham, Newcastle to host Wimbledon
Transfer News LIVE: Southampton move for Ramsdale, Madrid listening to Ceballos offers
Updated
Newcastle win on penalties as League Two Wimbledon beat Ipswich in League Cup
Atletico Madrid frustrated by Espanyol at home in dour stalemate
Slovan Bratislava into Champions League main draw as Slavia Prague crash out despite Lille win
Ronaldo will make 'spontaneous' retirement decision in next few years
Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans announces international retirement
Prados Diaz nets first goal for Bilbao to see Basque side squeeze past Valencia
Lazio to launch bid for Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Southampton move for Ramsdale, Madrid listening to Ceballos offers
Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match
Bigger, better? Draw marks start of Champions League's new era
Darwin Nunez gets five-game international ban as Uruguay players punished

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings