Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Atalanta sign veteran keeper Patricio as Musso goes to Atletico Madrid on loan

Atalanta sign veteran keeper Patricio as Musso goes to Atletico Madrid on loan

Patricio warming up for Portugal
Patricio warming up for PortugalReuters/Bernadett Szabo/File photo
Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio (36) has signed for Atalanta on a one-year deal as a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old left AS Roma after the expiry of his contract, being replaced as first-choice keeper by Mile Svilar when Daniele De Rossi took over as manager.

Patricio has earned 108 caps for Portugal and was part of the team that won the 2016 European Championship.

Atalanta announced the signing hours after goalkeeper Juan Musso moved to Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season.

Mentions
FootballSerie APatricio RuiMusso JuanAtalantaAtl. MadridAS RomaTransfer News
Related Articles
Former Poland goalkeeper Szczesny announces retirement from professional football
Former England manager Eriksson dies aged 76 after battle with cancer
Roma's miserable start to Serie A campaign continues with defeat at home to Empoli
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Toney tug-of-war underway, Sancho and Sterling in swap talk
Updated
Africans Abroad: Salah, Hakimi & Iwobi all find the net in European leagues
Arsenal sign Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad
EXCLUSIVE: Former Argentina midfielder Montillo on playing alongside Messi & Neymar
Leandro Trossard happy with Arsenal role after super-sub displays in Premier League
Newcastle's Howe confirms Tonali will be in squad to face Forest after 10-month ban
Chelsea's main target in transfer window is to offload players, says Maresca
Barcelona finally register new signing Dani Olmo ahead of Rayo clash later
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Toney tug-of-war underway, Sancho and Sterling in swap talk
The top five Tottenham players under 20 to watch out for this season
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka make winning starts to US Open, Rune dumped out
Former champion Thiem bids farewell to US Open after being hammered by Shelton

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings