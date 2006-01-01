Advertisement
  4. Former Poland goalkeeper Szczesny announces retirement from professional football

Szczesny in action for Poland
Szczesny in action for Poland Reuters/Kacper Pempel/File photo
Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (34) has retired from professional football, the 34-year-old said on Tuesday, weeks after leaving Serie A club Juventus by mutual agreement.

Szczesny spent seven seasons at Juve and had one year left on his contract. He had been linked with a move to fellow Italian side Monza and Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Having started his career at Premier League club Arsenal, Szczesny won the Serie A title three times with Juventus as well as the Coppa Italia on three occasions. He also had spells at Brentford and Roma.

He played 84 times for Poland.

"I left Warsaw, my hometown, in June of 2006 to join Arsenal with one dream - to make a living out of football," Szczesny posted on Instagram. "Little did I know it would be a start of a journey of a lifetime.

"Everything that I have and everything that I am I owe to the beautiful game of football."

Mentions
FootballSerie APremier LeagueSzczesny WojciechPolandJuventusArsenalAl NassrMonzaAS RomaBrentford
