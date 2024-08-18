Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Serie A
  Empoli apologise for poor pitch in season opener

Empoli played Monza in their opener
Empoli played Monza in their opener Reuters
Serie A club Empoli apologised on Sunday for the poor state of the pitch at their Stadio Carlo Castellani during Saturday's season-opener against Monza.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw but the appalling state of the grass stole most of the attention, with brown, uneven patches visible all over the pitch and one Italian newspaper describing it as "scandalous".

As the match progressed, large chunks of the pitch were torn up, leaving patches of bare earth and destroying much of the green grass.

The Tuscany club said that due to high activity between the seasons, it had been impossible to give the turf the treatment it needed in time for Saturday.

"While apologising once again, we are certain that for the next home match against Juventus (on September 15th) the pitch will once again be in perfect condition," Empoli said in a statement.

Newspaper Tuttosport called the pitch scandalous in a headline, adding that images of it "have gone around the world, leaving on the web a terrible calling card for our football".

