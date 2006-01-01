Roma's miserable start to Serie A campaign continues with defeat at home to Empoli

Empoli produced an impressive display to defeat AS Roma 2-1 and claim all three points – the first time the Giallorossi have ever lost a home Serie A head-to-head.

The Stadio Olimpico faithful were in a jubilant mood ahead of kick-off, with much of the pre-match talk centered around fan favourite Paulo Dybala’s decision to remain in the Eternal City for the upcoming season. However, that positivity didn’t seem to translate onto the pitch, where Roma were second best for much of the opening period.

Jacopo Fazzini caused the Giallorossi plenty of problems with his direct running, seeing a shot deflected narrowly wide before an unmarked Emmanuel Gyasi headed wide from the resulting corner.

Roma were beginning to live dangerously, as minutes later, Lorenzo Colombo inexplicably headed onto the crossbar with the goal gaping after Mile Svilar had parried a Fazzini effort.

Yet, just when it looked as if another half of football would end goalless for these two sides, Empoli broke the deadlock through Gyasi, who arrived at the back post to turn in Colombo’s flick-on.

The hosts needed a response after being booed off at half time, and they almost found an equaliser within 10 minutes of the restart. Lorenzo Pellegrini’s thumping strike cannoned off the crossbar, falling to Gianluca Mancini, who stooped to head the rebound onto the post. Despite Roma’s improvement going forward, Empoli’s threat on the break remained, and they took full advantage to double their lead with an hour played.

Leandro Paredes was at fault for not only losing possession in midfield, but diving into a challenge that upended Sebastiano Esposito in the box, leading to a spot-kick that was emphatically converted by Colombo.

No Serie A side was involved in fewer games in which both teams scored than Empoli last season, a trend which didn’t continue here as Eldor Shomurodov’s towering header from a Nicola Zalewski cross reduced the deficit.

The Azzurri Empolesi were forced to endure a late onslaught in which Dybala fired onto the post in stoppage time, but they ultimately held on to secure an impressive victory that takes them to four points from two matches – an excellent start to the season for a side that survived relegation by just one point last term.

Meanwhile, after being held to a goalless draw by Cagliari in their Serie A opener, an unexpected defeat here compounds Roma’s poor start to the campaign.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jacopo Fazzini (Empoli)

