With the latest season of the Turkish Super Lig now underway, Flashscore presents a new weekly feature that takes a look at the biggest talking points and results from every weekend of action in one of the most chaotic and dramatic leagues in world football.

Victor Osimhen (yes, him) signs for Galatasaray

Well, I think this is the only place to start.

One of the world's best strikers Victor Osimhen has joined Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the season. You have read that right.

The Napoli man has made the move to Istanbul after a summer which saw him heavily linked to Chelsea and Al Ahli. However, after a transfer failed to materialise due to various factors, like wage demands and a desire to stay in Europe, Osimhen remained at Napoli.

The relationship between the Italian club and Osimhen had irretrievably and irreversibly broken down over the previous 12 months, so following the end of the window, he was omitted from the squad and stripped of his squad number.

A solution had to be found. A player of that calibre was on the verge of having months of his career thrown away. And with Osimhen not keen on a move to Saudi Arabia, he was left in the lurch.

But one other transfer window was still open: the Super Lig window

That's where Galatasaray came in. The Turkish champions quickly secured a season-long loan deal to sign the Nigerian, agreeing to pay most, or all, (the details aren't totally clear at the moment) of his wages, and Osimhen was happy to join. The deal simply fell into the laps of everyone involved.

I cannot express how remarkable a signing this is for Galatasaray and Turkish football. Superlatives won't do it justice. There have been big transfers into Turkey before.

Gheorghe Hagi joined Galatasaray in 1996 when he was 31. Wesley Sneijder and Didier Drogbga signed for them when they were 29 and 35 respectively.

Mesut Ozil moved to Fenerbahce when he was 33, and Van Persie did when he was 32.

Besides Sneijder and Hagi, all these players were well past their best, and even though the aforementioned duo were still performing at a high level, they were 30 or at least on the verge of it.

Victor Osimhen is joining Galatasaray during his peak years. He is 25 years old and widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world. A sought-after centre-forward who had a move scuppered to one of Europe's top five leagues by his club and agent, he has instead signed for Galatasaray.

This may just be the biggest signing in Turkish Super Lig history.

And fans treated it as such, welcoming Osimhen at the early (or late) hours of 3am in Istanbul in wondrous fashion. He beamed as he made his way through the airport with hundreds of fans awaiting his presence. He will be treated like a king.

It is also a gargantuan acquisition for the Galatasaray board. After falling in utterly dismal fashion to Young Boys and missing out on a spot in the Champions League, as well as enduring a pretty average transfer window, the hierarchy were under immense pressure from disgruntled fans.

But this will surely quieten any clamours for change for the time being and get people on their side.

Victor Osimhen will be playing his football in the Turkish Super Lig.

Title chasers coast

In terms of matters on the pitch, it was a very straightforward weekend for Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas in the title race.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce kicked things off with a simple 3-0 win over Alanyaspor, as Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko starred.

Despite his age, Dzeko continues to thrive in the Super Lig, and currently sits at the top of the Golden Boot standings with four goals. He may lack dynamism and pace at 38 years old, but he is a guaranteed goal-getter. Record signing Youssef En-Nesyri can't even get into the team ahead of him!

Fenerbahce now go into the international break top of the table

Galatasaray had a trip to the financially crippled and struggling Adana Demirspor, and frankly, it was barely a contest. The reigning champions thumped the home side 5-1, with 15-year-old goalkeeper Deniz Donmezer having a really tough time in net. However, there was a nice moment for him at the end of the game as he saved a Michy Batshuayi penalty.

Baris Alper Yilmaz, Dries Mertens, Abdulkerim Bardakci and Kerem Akturkoglu all scored. For the latter, it was his final appearance for the club, as he moved to Benfica three days later.

Kerem had 39 goals and 33 assists in the Super Lig during his four years at Galatasaray, and was an important figure on their way to two titles. Frustrating at times but also capable of brilliance, one thing he wasn't short of was heart.

Besiktas' supreme start to the season shows no sign of slowing down, with a controlled and efficient 2-0 victory over Sivasspor.

Ciro Immobile scored yet again and has had an excellent first few weeks in Turkey. Gedson Fernandes bagged the second and was the best player on the pitch.

Fernandes has always been a fine footballer for Besiktas, but this season he seems to have reached another level. An all-action midfielder who is great in attack and defence, he has been one of the best players in the league so far.

Eyupspor hold struggling Trabzonspor

Arda Turan and Eyupspor continue to defy expectations after claiming a 0-0 draw at home to Trabzonspor. The Super Lig debutants have started the campaign unbeaten, picking up eight points in four games - the best start a newly promoted team has made since Istanbul Basaksehir in 2014/15.

It is another poor result for Trabzonspor, however, who are yet to win a game in the league and failed to qualify for the Europa Conference League following a humiliating penalty shootout loss against Switzerland's St Gallen.

Trabzonspor parted ways with manager Abdullah Avci following that European defeat. They have been linked with 72-year-old former Trabzonspor, Besiktas and Turkey manager Senol Gunes, as well as 46-year-old Alanyaspor manager Fatih Tekke.

Appointing Fatih Tekke would be a far more inspiring and modern appointment, but it looks like they are set to move for Senol Gunes instead. It initially seemed like the former was poised for the job, but club politics may have played a part in the U-turn.

Super Lig table Flashscore

Highlight of the Week

Krzysztof Piatek has been in rich goalscoring form for Basaksehir this season, and this weekend, he was instrumental in his side's comeback win over Antalyaspor.

Basaksehir were trailing 2-1, before Piatek was unleashed off the bench at half-time. In a 17-minute spell, the Pole bagged a brilliant hat-trick, including this stunning header to guide his side to a 5-2 win.

Team of the Week

Super Lig Team of the Week Flashscore

Little surprise that Piatek is the player of the week after his heroics. With eight goals in nine games this season, he has been virtually unstoppable. Kerem and Tadic also stand out.