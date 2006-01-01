Team of the Week: Raphinha has game to remember as Wirtz stars despite Leverkusen loss

As football heads into its first international break of the season, we take a look back at the weekend that was and pick out the stars from across the footballing landscape in our team of the week feature.

There were two standout performances in Turkey's Super Lig, whilst Bayer Leverkusen's historic unbeaten run may have come to an end, but that didn't stop one of their talismans from shining during the 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Using Flashscore's rating system, here is our top XI from the weekend's action.

Flashscore's Team of the Week Flashscore, Marek Kratochvil

Goalkeeper

Robin Zentner (Mainz) - 8.0

We start our team with an interesting choice between the sticks and that was down to the result. Mainz drew with Stuttgart 3-3 - and it is rare that a keeper will get such a good result whilst letting three goals in.

Zentner may have conceded a trio of goals, but he made 10 saves over the course of the game and was unlucky with the third goal for the hosts with a free-kick rebounding off the post, onto his back and in.

But his efforts gave his side a chance to earn a point late on in the six-goal thriller.

Defence

Kialonda Gaspar (Lecce) - 8.9

Gaspar, the tall Angolan centre-back moved to Lecce in the summer from Portuguese side Estrela, and he is already making an impact. With a Flashscore average rating of 7.5 in his first three games, he has already cemented himself at the heart of the defence, adding an assist to his good start on Saturday, in Lecce's 1-0 win over Cagliari.

He rose highest at the back post from a short corner routine, finding Nikola Krstovic who made no mistake. His performance, though, was best shown through his defensive work. Lecce were down to 10 men for much of the game, and he made four important interceptions to earn his side all three points.

Saul Coco (Torino) - 8.2

Staying in the Italian top division, Torino also earned a 1-0 win after seeing off Venezia away from home. Coco went one better than Gaspar, as he netted the only goal of the game in the 85th minute. He reacted well to a set-piece routine, powerfully heading home his first goal for the Turin club in just his fourth appearance.

At the other end of the pitch, he made two tackles and two interceptions as his side kept their first clean sheet of the league season.

Djalma Silva (Goztepe) - 8.7

For any newly-promoted side, life in a new league can be a baptism of fire, but Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe have risen to the occasion in their opening four games. They secured their first win of the campaign on the weekend in a 2-0 triumph over Budrumspor and they had Brazilian Djalma Silva to thank for much of it.

The defender chipped in with a goal and an assist - his first goal contributions for the Sport Republic-owned side - and he showed speed and accuracy with both.

Midfield

Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce) - 8.5

For year after year, whether in the Premier League with Southampton or with Ajax, Dusan Tadic has been a talismanic figure. Now with Fenerbahce, the Serbian put in another stellar performance over the weekend in his side's 3-0 win over Alanyaspor.

He scored twice in the game, the second the pick of the brace as he deftly lobbed the onrushing goalkeeper. He may be reaching the twilight of his career, but he still has the ability to create magical moments.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) - 8.1

Bayer Leverkusen finally saw their unbeaten domestic streak that stretched all the way back to the end of the 2023 season at the hands of RB Leipzig in a 3-2 defeat.

But, Florian Wirtz continues to be a bright spark for the current Bundesliga champions. He provided his first assist of the season - a prodded pass into the path of Alex Grimaldo. Ultimately, Leverkusen may have lost their streak, but keeping hold of Wirtz this summer was a huge victory and one that should reap rewards in their defence of the Bundesliga crown.

Max Arnold (Wolfsburg) - 8.2

It was a busy day for Max Arnold in his side's 2-0 win over Holstein Kiel on Saturday. The German got the scoring started in the 27th minute before assisting Wolfsburg's second three minutes later.

Of all the XI in this side, Arnold's free-kick was perhaps the best goal. A 30-yard effort was perfectly placed to find its way into the back of the net. The only blot on his copybook was a yellow card late on, but that will be of no consequence to the match winner.

Kerem Akturkoglu (Galalatasaray) - 8.9

We head back to Turkey and to the other side of Istanbul where Galatasaray were 5-1 winners over Adana Demirspor. Kerem Akturkoglu scored and assisted another in the victory, with the goal a show of speed and tenacity to beat Deniz Donmezer.

It's his second goal in his first three league games so far this season - he will be chasing the 12 he got in the last campaign.

Attack

Raphinha (Barcelona) - 9.8

There's very little more Raphinha could have done to get the perfect 10 during Barcelona's thrashing 7-0 victory over Valladolid. The Brazilian scored their opener in the 20th minute with a lovely run and finish.

His second was a tap-in and the third was another bursting venture into the box followed by the same composure that he showed earlier in the game.

It was his first, second and third goals of the season and he will hope to do better than his tally of six in the last LaLiga campaign.

Ion Nicolaescu (Heerenveen) - 10.0

Our only perfect 10 of the weekend came in the Netherlands and incredibly in just 25 minutes. Moldova's Ion Nicolaescu came off the bench for Heerenveen in the second half, and netted just four minutes into the appearance. He then added a second late on to cap off a wonderful cameo and a sign of better things to come for Nicolaescu, who has stuttered in the Eredivisie so far.

Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 9.4

Back to the Bundesliga for the final time in this Team of the Week where Hugo Ekitike shone for Eintracht Frankfurt.

He rounded the goalkeeper in clinical fashion to open the scoring in his side's 3-1 victory over Hoffenheim whilst adding an assist nine minutes later.

It was his first league goal of the season and he will be hoping for more as we return from the international break.